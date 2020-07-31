Halo Infinite's multiplayer could be free-to-play A recently removed retail posting on the game may have signified a direction which includes free-to-play multiplayer and a free/premium battle pass.

As we continue to await the latest on the much-anticipated Halo Infinite, we’ve seen a lot of interesting details on the game. 343 Industries is clearly willing to try some new and exciting things with the classic franchise while also keeping what players love about Halo intact. However, a more interesting detail to have come out recently may or may not have been an accident. A recent retail posting on Halo Infinite claims that the multiplayer component of the game will be free-to-play with a battle pass system to go with it.

The retail listing for Halo Infinite with these curious and previously unrevealed details was spotted on retail website Smyths Toys and its Halo Infinite page. A before unseen ad claimed that Halo Infinite would feature free-to-play multiplayer, a battle pass system likely featuring a free and premium option, and customization like we’ve never seen in this area of the game. The ad was since removed, but Xbox leaker Klobrille caught a screencap of it before it was completely gone, which does indeed speak to free-to-play multiplayer and up to 120fps on the Xbox Series X.

- Halo Infinite multiplayer will be free-to-play

- Arena aims for 120fps on Xbox Series X

- Battle Pass system

Now it could have been a crossing of wires, some wrong information, or any number of other things which caused Smyths Toys to quickly pull the ad. Or they may have heard a detail we hadn’t yet and posted it before it was supposed to be revealed. The way the gaming industry has moved, it would not be surprising in the least to see Halo Infinite’s multiplayer go free-to-play with a purchasable battle pass and a premium campaign experience. Though this has never happened in the Halo franchise before, it is currently commonplace in the industry in games like Ninjala and even the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare where the popular Warzone is free, but the campaign and regular multiplayer must be bought.

The recent Halo Infinite gameplay video during the Xbox Series X games showcase presentation showed that 343 Industries is not afraid to try some new things while keeping the tasty classic Halo flavors intact. We wouldn’t be surprised in the least if taking up the now-common policy of free multiplayer with a battle pass and premium campaign was on the slate of changes in this new iteration, but it remains to be seen if this is true just yet. Stay tuned as we follow this story for new information and details.