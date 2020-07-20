Sea of Thieves crosses 15 million players, 1 million on Steam since June 2020 launch Microsoft Game Studios and Rare shared quite the epic milestone. Millions of players are still sailing the Sea of Thieves, with one million having come from the recent Steam launch.

Sea of Thieves has shaped up to be an incredible co-op (and PVP) swashbuckling adventure that has come into its own after an admittedly shaky launch. With Tall Tale adventures and constant new content coming to the game, Rare has arguably turned it into the cavalcade of privateering fun it was meant to be, and it’s shined through in player love. Rare and Microsoft Game Studios just announced that Sea of Thieves has crossed over 15 million players, and over one million of them are from its recent arrival on Steam alone.

Microsoft Game Studios and Rare posted the Sea of Thieves 15 million player milestone on the Xbox website and the Sea of Thieves Twitter on July 20, 2020. Reportedly, over 15 million players have partaken in the hunt for booty in Sea of Thieves since its initial (somewhat rocky) launch back in 2016. Perhaps more impressively, Sea of Thieves only launched on Steam just a month ago in June, but it already amassed one million players on that platform alone.

🍻 Today we raise our tankards to the 15 million pirates who have set sail for adventure and glory upon the Sea of Thieves - thank you! May your Voyages always be memorable, treasure hauls plentiful and bananas satisfyingly cronchy. 🍌



There’s no doubt that Rare’s continuing effort towards new content and updates for Sea of Thieves has continued to boost the value of the game. Whether it’s bringing ghost ships and dread pirate lords in the Haunted Shores update or exploring the possibilities of private servers in an upcoming alpha, just to name a few, Rare has spent the better of the last four years rising to the desires of its community and throwing in a few fun surprises along the way to keep things continually fun and interesting.

With that said, no one can argue that Rare, Microsoft Game Studios, and Sea of Thieves haven’t fought their way into making it a game that the lion’s share of 15 million players will enjoy. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest on Sea of Thieves or follow our guides to help in your seafaring adventures.