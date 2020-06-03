Sea of Thieves sets sail on Steam today Steam users can now purchase Sea of Thieves, another Microsoft title that has made its way to the popular platform.

Sea of Thieves has finally made its way to new waters. The ever-popular pirate game from Rare has arrived on Steam, giving PC players more choice on where they play Xbox Game Studios titles.

Sea of Thieves is now available on Steam

The release of Sea of Thieves on Steam follows Xbox’s push to release games on more platforms than ever before. This gives players more control and choice over how and where they play.

Players will also be pleased to hear that crossplay is available in Sea of Thieves, which means players on Xbox One, Windows Store, and Steam will all be able to sail together in the same server. Xbox One players will still have the option to disable crossplay with PC.

Sea of Thieves being on Steam means one thing: new blood on the seas.

Those players that already own Sea of Thieves on Xbox or PC will still need to buy the game again if they want to play it on Steam. The Play Anywhere feature seems to be exclusive to Microsoft stores.

This marks yet another massive, Microsoft-exclusive title coming to a platform outside of Microsoft’s own storefronts. Gears 5 and Gears Tactics are two other titles from an Xbox-owned franchise that players are able to get their hands on via Steam. What’s likely more surprising is that the entire Halo: The Master Chief Collection is also available on Steam, arguably the franchise Xbox is most known for. Sea of Thieves is now just one more fantastic title to add to the list.

For those that have been unsure about revisiting the seas, or setting sail in the first place, since its release in 2018, Sea of Thieves has grown in leaps and bounds. In 2019, Rare released a massive update that added a campaign, competitive multiplayer mode, and fishing. This year, despite the worldwide pandemic going on, Rare has continue to add new features and mechanics, like a new Emissary system, more pets, events and daily bounties. What’s more, each update is free.

Sea of Thieves is going for $39.99 USD on Steam, which is the same price as the Microsoft Store. If you plan on picking it up (and you definitely should), make sure you check out our Sea of Thieves guide and walkthrough for help working out the various systems and mechanics.