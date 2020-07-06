Shadow Warrior 3 announced, gameplay reveal coming at Devolver Direct 2020 We got a stylish cinematic announcement of the return of Lo Wang in Shadow Warrior 3,, and a full gameplay reveal can apparently be expected at the Devolver Direct 2020 presentation.

It looks like we already have a prominent title to look forward to seeing more of during the upcoming Devolver Direct 2020 livestream presentation. Recently, Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital officially revealed Shadow Warrior 3, and while the first look at the game was entirely cinematics, it would appear that we won’t be waiting long to see gameplay. Shadow Warrior 3 will be a featured title during the Devolver Direct 2020 event.

Devolver Digital announced Shadow Warrior 3 via its Twitter and put up a trailer on YouTube on July 6, 2020. The trailer showcases Lo Wang in all of his irreverent bravado, as well as quite a tease of returning mobile mechanics, a new grappling hook, swordplay, gunplay, a bunny in awe of the stylish slaughter of demons… It’s the works for a new Shadow Warrior game. You can see the entire trailer in action just below.

What’s even more interesting about the trailer and Twitter announcement. is that it ends on the note that Shadow Warrior 3 will be getting a gameplay reveal on July 11 at the Devolver Direct 2020 livestream presentation. The brash comedic tone is clearly returning, but it would appear we won’t be waiting for too long to see a bit of the gameplay and mechanics Flying Wild Hog and Devolver have in store for us when it comes to Shadow Warrior 3. The announcement of Shadow Warrior 3 comes alongside the fact that Devolver is also apparently working on a My Friend Pedro TV series with the creator of John Wick and Serious Sam 4 from CroTeam is also on the way. It’s possible we could see more of these two, but at the very least, more Shadow Warrior 3 is definitely coming.

Stay tuned on Saturday, July 11 when the Devolver Direct 2020 goes live, or follow us here at Shacknews as we cover the event, all of the upcoming news on Shadow Warrior 3, and more reveals from the event.