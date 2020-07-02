My Friend Pedro is getting a TV series from the co-creator of John Wick We expect plenty of action, a few feels, and a gorgeous array of bullet ballet in as John Wick co-creator Derek Kolstad takes up writing and executive producing My Friend Pedro.

My Friend Pedro is as much a spectacle as it is a game. With guns akimbo, it’s almost comically whimsical watching the unnamed protagonist of the game dance his way through trouble, slinging bullets in the most over-the-top fashions that would make even John Woo say, “hey, calm down bud.” If you’re distracted by actually having to play the game, then take heart. My Friend Pedro is apparently greenlit for a TV series and the co-creator of John Wick, David Kolstad, is taking the reins on writing on and executive producing it.

The My Friend Pedro TV adaptation was revealed to be in the works on July 2, 2020, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. According to THR, the My Friend Pedro TV series will receive plenty of direction from Derek Kolstad, who has been an integral part of screenwriting and further work on the entire John Wick trilogy. With Kolstad on writing and exec producing duties, he will be joined by the likes of fellow John Wick producer David Leitch, Sonic the Hedgehog movie producers Dmitri M. Johnson, Stephan Bugaj, and Howard Bliss of DJ2, and Digital Devolver Co-Founder Mike Wilson.

The My Friend Pedro TV series has ample opportunity to be a fun watch under the absolutely fantastic wealth of talent involved. We had a blast with the game when it came out in 2019 in our Shacknews Review, and it was easily a fixture in our 2019 Game of the Year discussions, earning its place handily on our 2019 Top 10 indie games list. This story of a masterful masked vigilante and his curious talking banana friend is a wacky one to be sure, and the action in the game is just delightful beyond delightful. Best of all, these are all things that the talent involved in the TV Series are quite good at.

We have no idea when the My Friend Pedro series is coming at this time, but with Kolstad and Leitch of John Wick fame aiding in its creation alongside some other great names, we’re pretty thrilled to see how this bananas bullet ballet turns out in its TV adaptation.