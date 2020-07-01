Devolver Direct livestream event coming on July 11 Expect the unexpected, some new game reveals and announcements, and a wealth of over-the-top presentation. Devolver Digital is hosting a livestream showcase in less than a couple weeks.

Devolver Digital has an absolute wealth of wonderful titles under their belt, and plenty more on the way, but they were among the many in the game industry that have had to adapt their plans in the wake of event closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That said, you can’t keep Devolver down. At E3 2019, the publisher introduced the first ever Devolver Direct, and a year later, it’s time for another one featuring plenty of game announcements, gameplay, and hopefully more batsh** crazy antics with Nina Struthers and company.

Devolver Digital announced their latest Devolver Direct via the Devolver Digital Twitter on July 1, 2020. Coming on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 12PM PT / 3PM ET, Devolver Digital will be going live on its Twitch channel with a wealth of new content featuring news on known games, all-new reveals, first looks at gameplay, release date announcements, and the “future’s future” of gaming (checkmate, PS5).

Devolver Direct streaks toward the future's future on Saturday, July 11 at 12PM Pacific via @Twitch! #checkalook pic.twitter.com/xkDnaWsfGC — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) July 1, 2020

Devolver Digital E3 showcases had been an ongoing thing of beauty, with a very compelling narrative to match. For those not in the know, Devolver executive and showcase host Nina Struthers has destroyed influencers, staff, and press foolish enough to take up her air, been murdered by gatling gun, and powered the E3 2019 Devolver Direct showcase inside her mind. It might all be fictional, but on the real side of things, Devolver Digital’s 2019 showcase brought us looks at awesome new projects under the publisher’s banner including Fall Guys, Carrion, and DLC for The Messenger to name a few. It’s hard to say what we’ll be getting out of this latest Devolver Direct, but Devolver Digital hasn’t been shy about teasing it frequently either.

Stay tuned on July 11 as Devolver readies another blood-soaked array of new game announcements and reveals. You can bet we’ll be watching right along with you and covering it all here at Shacknews.