Devolver Digital Direct coming in July The publisher's satirical press conference is set to return mid-July.

Devolver Digital has become one of the biggest names in the world of indies. Specializing in helping independent developers get their games published, Devolver is behind some of the most popular releases of the past few years. Since 2017, the company has held conferences at E3 where they make big announcements, as well as satirize the gaming industry through comedic skits. In the absence of E3, many studios have transitioned to a digital format for these conferences, and Devolver Digital seems to be following suit. The publisher has announced plans to hold a Devolver Direct online in July.

For many, Devolver Digital’s conference has been must-watch programming at E3 over the last few years. Their shows have been packed with the fun announcements and surprises that viewers expect from E3 showcases, while also making fun of the event, and the super serious attitudes of other companies around the industry. Devolver took to their official Twitter account to share the news.

Devolver Direct 2020 will be mid July if all goes well with production.



This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal - all with gameplay.



Can’t wait to share more soon! — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 14, 2020

It’s still yet to be seen what Devolver will be up to when their event takes place later this Summer. Past Devolver Directs have ranged from tongue-in-cheek silliness to full on parody. While we’re all excited to see the games, the theatrics themselves are usually worth tuning in. In the announcement, the company states “This year will have some updates + release dates on upcoming games and a couple of new games to reveal - all with gameplay.” Other publishers and developers have been criticized for showing gamings with simply cinematic CG trailers. Devolver is getting ahead of this by stating all of their games will be shown with gameplay.

We still have little to no clue what exactly Devolver Digital has up their sleeve for July’s event. With the company’s track record, we can expect to see some high-profile indie releases. Even without the games, the direct itself will surely be a talking point among viewers. As more information becomes available, we’ll be right here to break it down for you on Shacknews.