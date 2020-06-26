Xur's location and wares for June 26, 2020 - Destiny 2 A complete look at all the goodies Xur has to offer the weekend of June 26, 2020.

Xur is back again and this time around Guardians are going to want to pay the Exotic merchant a visit and pick up all the goodies he has available. If you’re curious to know Xur’s location and wares for June 26, 2020 then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to find the merchant of the Nine.

Xur’s location and wares for June 26, 2020 – Destiny 2

Players looking to pick up items from Xur can find him over in the Winding Cove in the EDZ. Head over and talk with him to see what he has on offer today. As always, you’re going to need plenty of Legendary Shards if you want to purchase all his offerings, so check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards if you’re running low.

Head to the Winding Cove in the EDZ to find Xur this week.

This time around, Xur has the following items available to purchase:

Phoenix Protocol - 23 Legendary Shards

Synthoceps - 23 Legendary Shards

Young Ahamkara's Spine - 23 Legendary Shards

The Colony - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As usual, if you haven’t already collected the items that he has available, then we recommend picking up any items that you’re missing out on. This will ensure you have plenty of options in the future, and also makes sure that you don’t miss out on any weapons or armor that might get vaulted in the future, as Bungie has loads of plans to pull older stuff from the game to make room for even more content.

Xur will stick around until the weekly reset next week, so you’ve got a few days to log in and pick up your items before he leaves until next Friday.

Now that you know Xur’s location and wares, you can check out the rest of our Destiny 2 strategy guide for more information and guides, like our breakdown of all the Public Events, our raid guides, and more.