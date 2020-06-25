How Marvel's Avengers decided on MODOK as the game's main villain

There was a lot of news and information that stemmed from Wednesday's Marvel's Avengers War Table segment. Players got to take a first look at one of the game's early missions after the A-Day catastrophe, while also getting a first look at co-op War Zones and the growing Helicarrier hub. They also got a first look at the game's main villain, George Tarleton, better known as MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing). It's a choice that some fans might not have expected, so in a special press roundtable, we had our chance to ask the Crystal Dynamics team... why MODOK?
Scot Amos, the Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio, was more than happy to discuss what made George Tarleton the ideal choice to oppose Earth's Mightiest Heroes. And the answer, coincidentally enough, comes from the inclusion of Kamala Khan.
Kamala and MODOK look to be tied by more than their origins coming from A-Day. Amos adds that they'll operate with opposing philosophies, with Kamala looking to rally the heroes and show how much the world needs them, while Tarleton will operate on the idea that superheroes cannot be trusted. While Kamala wants to make the world better with superpowers, Tarleton wants to eradicate them and rely on science, seeing the two as incompatible.
But if we're looking at a more grounded story, one that looks to emphasize a more realistic-looking modern Avengers story, how does Crystal Dynamics rectify that with the very idea of MODOK? Anyone who has followed the comics knows that he's... a bit of a cartoon. So how does someone with such an outlandish appearance work in a more grounded reality? Marvel's Avengers Creative Director Shaun Escayg explains to Shacknews:
We'll learn more about MODOK, AIM, and their sinister plans in the months ahead. The Crystal Dynamics team noted that there will be more War Table streams coming soon. Shacknews will be sure to watch out for those and we'll be sure to report on any news that comes out of them. Marvel's Avengers will release on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia on September 4. It will also come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as soon as those consoles release.
