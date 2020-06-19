ICE-T Plays Borderlands 3 at Shacknews E4 2020 Did you miss ICE-T making it rain golden gear and joining us in a quest alongside his voiced character BALEX in Borderlands 3? We have the whole session right here.

The kickoff week of Shacknews E4: Summer of Doing Our Jobs was an incredible one to say the least, full of awesome gaming announcements, reveals, news, and more. And much of it led up to a shining moment when we were joined by none other than the FINALLEVEL himself, ICE-T, for a special E4 ShackStream event. There was a lot of fun to be had during the whole stream, including plenty of Q&A with the rapper, actor, and longtime star of Law & Order: SVU. One of our sessions included playing a session of Borderlands 3 in which ICE-T also plays a role as the artificial intelligence BALEX.

Shacknews got together with ICE-T for an E4 ShackStream Spectacular on June 11, 2020. During the stream, ICE-T joined us in playing Gears of War 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, and Borderlands 3. There were a lot of fantastic moments throughout the whole three-hour session of play, including talk about his work on Body Count and opinions on civil unrest and the pandemic. The stream continued with Borderlands 3 where we played through a quest involving BALEX, a character voiced by ICE-T himself. You can catch the entire session below.

Arguably, one of the highlight moments of the entire stream was when T showed us a little privilege he had been given by the folks at Gearbox. Where other players would normally have to grind or finish very difficult parts of the game to collect gold-colored Legendary-tier gear, ICE-T has the special ability to spawn golden gear at command, making it rain golden guns and grenades for the entire party in our play session.

There was a lot more fun to be had during the entire week, so be sure to check out our entire run of Shacknews E4 coverage and see other major moments from the ICE-T ShackStream, as well as our other interviews, announcements, livestreams, and more.