Apex Legends Lost Treasures collection event announced on EA Play Live 2020

The next collection event for Apex Legends is Lost Treasures and features a new mode, fresh skins, and more.
TJ Denzer
1

Apex Legends is getting an all-new collection event in the form of Lost Treasures, as revealed on the EA Play Live 2020 presentation. There’s a lot on the way, including a new Armed and Dangerous: Evolved mode, new skins and content including an heirloom for Mirage, and more. What’s more, it’s coming soon this June 2020.

You can check out the trailer for the Apex Legends Lost Treasures collection event below.

This story is developing...

