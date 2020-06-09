PS4 and Xbox One players can upgrade Destiny 2 to PS5 and Xbox Series X for free No need to worry about paying more money to keep your Destiny 2 expansions if you're making the jump to the next generation. Destiny 2 upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be available for free.

It has become clear that Bungie is in it for the long haul when it comes to Destiny 2. The developer will look to continue the epic story, even as the major console makers move on to their next new hotness. Destiny 2 will carry on into the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation and, on Tuesday, we learned that existing Destiny 2 players will be able to make the jump there for free.

The announcement came during Tuesday's Destiny 2 Reveal stream. Game Director Luke Smith and General Manager Mark Noseworthy confirmed that anybody who owns Destiny 2 will be able to bring it along with them to their next console for no extra charge. That may not sound like much, considering that the base game is free, but this also applies to any expansions, like Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and the upcoming Beyond Light. PlayStation owners can jump to the PS5 straight from their PS4, presumably through a process involving the PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, Xbox users can pick up Destiny 2 on the Xbox Series X utilizing the new Smart Delivery system, which will extend to both physical and digital copies of Destiny 2. Just remember that you can advance to the next generation for free as long as you stay on the same console ecosystem. So if you're on PS4 and decide to jump to the Xbox Series X, then unfortunately, that just won't work.

This has been quite a morning for Bungie. On top of revealing the aforementioned Beyond Light expansion for later this year, Bungie also has two more expansions on the agenda for the next two years. Look for The Witch Queen and Lightfall to release PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but if you're not ready to jump to the next console generation right away, they'll likely release on the old generation consoles, as well. And now it'll be easy to make the jump to the new hotness whenever that time comes.

Whether you're on PS4/Xbox One or PS5/Xbox Series X, Destiny 2 will look to continue for years to come. We'll have more to say about Bungie's shooter in the coming weeks, so be sure to follow our continuing Destiny 2 coverage.