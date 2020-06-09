New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Destiny 2's Beyond Light revealed, coming in September

Destiny 2's next expansion, Beyond Light, will take players to Europa and is set to release this September.
Josh Hawkins
1

The future of Destiny 2 will arrive this fall with Beyond Light, the latest expansion coming to Bungie's hit shooter. Set to arrive on September 22, 2020, the new expansion will take players to Europa for a brand-new adventure.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

