Let's talk about This Week at Bungie: May 28, 2020

As we close in on the weekend, it’s time once again to take a look at what’s going on in This Week at Bungie. For this week’s TWAB (I will call it a TWAB, no matter what you say, DeeJ), David “DeeJ” Dague takes to the stand to give a kind of recap of what’s been discussed, what lies ahead, and what’s being left behind. Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more.

On the horizon

The Almighty can already be seen in-game by staring directly at the Sun.

Probably the main thing on players’ minds is: what’s next? Though no specifics are given, DeeJ does at least touch on this question. As many already know, this Season is on its last legs, in fact, there’s really nothing left on the Season of the Worthy roadmap.

What DeeJ does give us though is the peace of mind that announcements are coming and that they will be streamed in the usual places, and these streams will cover the next Season of Destiny 2. Said streams will also touch on the “next chapter in this story that has been unfolding all year long.” That is to say, we will be seeing more about the Almighty and how this all ends. Oh, and those pyramid ships.

Further down the blog post, Product Director Justin Truman states that they “can’t wait to show you more of what we’ve been working on” and actually puts a countdown: 12 days. A quick look at my calendar and it seems players can anticipate an announcement coming on or around Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

A look back

Bungie discussed some important topics over the past few weeks. Eververse and Power were among the most important.

Readers were also given an opportunity to look back at the past TWABs and the topics discussed therein. There have been several major topics written about by various members of the team, with some of the more important ones being about Eververse, Power, and sunsetting weapons.

Twitch rewards

Twitch Prime users can access a few Exotic items and a Legendary Ghost shell.

Players with Twitch Prime access can look forward to receiving some more Exotic loot. On offer are a couple of skins for The Prospector, a Sparrow, as well as a Legendary Ghost shell.

Priced to clear

There are a few Season of the Worthy Triumphs leaving Destiny 2 in a couple of weeks.

The closing out of a Season of Destiny 2 also means certain Triumphs and rewards are riding off into the sunset. Probably the most critical items with an end date are the Seals. The Almighty, Flawless, and Conqueror Seals must be earned in-game before June 9, 2020 for any player that wishes to purchase the Seal Pins through Bungie Rewards.

Those chasing certain Triumphs will also need to get in before the aforementioned weekly reset. The following Triumphs, and a few more, will be unavailable in less than two weeks:

Full-stack Warmind Security

Object-Oriented

Season 10: Nightfall

Season 10: Vanguard

Season 10: Glory

Season 10: Power Bonus

Multi-Threaded Spelunker

That about wraps it up for this week's TWAB. It's a light one, but it's the quiet before the storm. You can read the full TWAB on Bungie's site. Before the Season of the Worthy comes to a close, make sure you tackle The Lie quest for Felwinter's Lie.