Destiny players woke up to some good news today, as a new quest called ‘The Lie’ has appeared on Mars, and it is believed that the quest will reward Guardians with Felwinter’s Lie when completed. The quest was leaked quite a while ago, but now that it’s actually available, we’ve put together this handy guide to help you sort out everything you need to know to unlock Felwinter’s Lie and add this Legendary Shotgun to your arsenal in Destiny 2.

Felwinter’s Lie - Destiny 2

Destiny players will recognize Felwinter’s Lie from Destiny 1, where it acted as one of the most powerful and iconic weapons that could drop during Year 1’s Iron Banner event. Now that ‘The Lie’ has appeared in Destiny 2, players are working their way through the quest to unlock this Legendary Shotgun.

The Lie kicks off by having players complete Seraph Tower public events.

Warmind Evaluation

The first step to unlocking Felwinter’s Lie comes in the form of a quest called ‘The Lie’, which can be obtained by talking to Ana Bray on Mars. After talking to Bray, she’ll mention that Rasputin wants to see how Guardians work, and she asks you to complete public events on the EDZ, Io, and the Moon.

Now, while this might not seem all the bad, a data mine back in April seems to reveal that Rasputin is looking 3,000,000 completed public events on each planet. This comes out to a total of 9,000,000 public events altogether. Furthermore, according to a tweet from Community Manager dmg04, the only public events that count towards this progression are Seraph Towers. The good news, though, is this part of the quest is tied to the community’s progression as a whole, so you won’t have to complete that many Seraph Towers on your own.

Unfortunately, we can’t confirm the rest of the steps just yet, as we will need to wait on the community to complete the required number of Seraph Towers. However, we were able to get a glimpse at the remaining quest steps, which were leaked by a data miner back in April. Of course, these requirements could change, so take them with a grain of salt. For now, though, here are the remaining quest steps per the data mine.

The following steps are unconfirmed. We will update this guide when we can either confirm or deny the validity of the following information.

One of Many

After completing the required amount of Seraph Towers, players will need to return to Ana and talk to her to unlock the third step of the quest.

Vostok

After talking to Ana, she’ll direct players to Vostok, where they will need to investigate several energy signatures. Follow the markers around the area and collect the energy to unlock the fourth step of the quest.

Shotgun Telemetry

After collecting all the energy on Vostok, players will need to head around the system, or into the Crucible to complete this fourth step by earning kills with a Shotgun. According to the data mine, players will need a total of 1,000 defeated enemies to move on to the fifth step.

Lunar Trip

With the Shotgun kills collected, Rasputin is ready to talk to you and has requested that you head to the Lunar Seraph Bunker for more information.

Warmind Heuristics

The final step in ‘The Lie’ sees players investigating one of “Rasputin’s closest-held secrets”. It’s unclear if this will require you to complete an entirely new mission, or if you’ll find the weapon inside the bunker itself.

If the data mine is to be believed, then getting your hands on Felwinter’s Lie is no small feat. If you’re lucky, though, the community will knock out the really tough part – those Seraph Towers aren’t anything to scoff at – and you can move on to the rest of the quest steps over the coming days.

While Felwinter’s Lie previously had random rolls, it looks like Destiny 2’s variation of the weapon will include a fixed roll. Information obtained by data miners indicate that the Felwinter’s lie Legendary Shotgun will offer the following perks:

Perk Name Type Description Shot Package Intrinsic Aggressive frame shotgun modified to offer more uniform spread Full Choke Barrel Tightened barrel that reduces projectile spread when aiming down sights. Comes with a cost to precision damage Accurized Rounds Magazine Increases firing range Slideshot Trait Sliding will partially reload the magazine, temporarily boosting range and stability Opening Shot Trait Improved accuracy and range on the opening shot

Of course, all of this information is still unconfirmed, so check back for more updates as we dive deeper into 'The Lie' over the coming days. For more assistance, be sure to check out our Destiny 2 guide for even more helpful information and content.