The Last of Us Part 2 has a new upgrade & workbench system for gear customization The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play briefly showed how Naughty Dog has improved upon the way in which we'll upgrade our weapons and survival gear.

One of the major portions of growth in The Last of Us has always been collecting scraps and items from the environment like nails, cans, duct tape, and more to improvise weapons and gear on the fly and upgrade your arsenal later. The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play recently revealed that Naughty Dog is taking this system to the next level with an “immersive” new upgrade and workbench system.

The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play on the PlayStation YouTube channel on May 27, 2020, revealed a great many things, including how the new upgrade and workbench system will work. This time around, you’re not just collecting scraps from the environment for your upgrades this time. You can actually learn new branches for gear or skill upgrades from magazines and training manuals that you find in the environment. You can learn more from the video below at around the 12:15 mark.

Gear customization at workbenches is still a thing too and will be even more fleshed out in The Last of Us Part 2. As you explore, you can scavenge for parts that can be used to add attachments and upgrades to your weapons, including scopes, bullet capacity, power, and more. The upgraded system by which these attributes appear on the weapons you upgrade features both customizable aesthetic as well as performance.

That wasn’t all that appeared on The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play stream today. Whether it was the details on the warring factions in the game and how their animosity can be used against one another or the new glimpse at Ellie in combat that we saw late in the stream, The Last of Us Part 2 looked good in one of its final showings before the game launches on June 19 as a star piece of the 2020 gaming calendar.