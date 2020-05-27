Watch The Last of Us Part 2 May 27 State of Play here Get one more special look at The Last of Us Part 2 before it releases next month with the May 27 State of Play.

The Last of Us Part 2 is imminent, and Sony looks to be doing one more State of Play before its release. What, exactly, will be shown in this State of Play is anyone’s guess, but there promises to be never-before-seen gameplay. You can watch The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play right here, on Shacknews. Please watch along with us!

The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play livestream

The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play livestream is schedule for Wednesday, May 27 at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET. This is certainly a nicer time than early in the morning and should allow more viewers to comfortably enjoy the unveiling of more gameplay.

In a statement on the PlayStation Blog, Senior Director of SIE Content Communications Sid Shuman clarified what viewers can expect from this State of Play. Apparently, the current cut of the State of Play is sitting at about 20 minutes, with the last eight minutes containing never-before-seen gameplay.

Shuman also quickly squashed any rumors that this State of Play will include PlayStation 5 news:

And no, there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a deep dive into the world of The Last of Us Part II.

That should nip any speculation in the bud. While we’re all keen to hear more about the PS5 (maybe another logo reveal), this isn’t the time for that. Instead, we’ll have Naughty Dog Vice President and The Last of Us Part 2 Director Neil Druckmann talking to us about some gameplay and story details.

Players will probably get to see a bit more of Ellie in today's State of Play.

What’s interesting is that the blog notes that the last eight minutes contains the new footage. This leaves us wondering what might be in-store and what new things we might see. Players have already had a good chunk of official information provided to them through an Inside the Story developer diary along with gameplay from the launch trailer.

After the May 27 State of Play finishes, there won’t be long until The Last of Us Part 2 releases on June 19. Make sure to check out The Last of Us Part 2 page for our ongoing coverage of one of Sony’s latest and greatest new franchises. You can also check out our 2020 video game release date calendar for an updated list of games coming out this year.