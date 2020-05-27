New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Last of Us Part 2 gameplay shows off Ellie's awesome combat skills

Ellie is shooting first and asking questions later in the new footage of The Last of Us Part 2 that premiered during Sony's latest State of Play presentation.

Brittany Vincent
1

Fans of The Last of Us Part 2 got an eyeful of brand-new gameplay footage during today's The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play, and it looks like Ellie is on the warpath. 

A new gameplay video saw Ellie swimming through murky swamp waters before popping out of the swamplike area to put the hurt on some unsuspecting enemies nearby.

Developing...

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

