The Last of Us Part 2 gameplay shows off Ellie's awesome combat skills
Ellie is shooting first and asking questions later in the new footage of The Last of Us Part 2 that premiered during Sony's latest State of Play presentation.
Fans of The Last of Us Part 2 got an eyeful of brand-new gameplay footage during today's The Last of Us Part 2 State of Play, and it looks like Ellie is on the warpath.
A new gameplay video saw Ellie swimming through murky swamp waters before popping out of the swamplike area to put the hurt on some unsuspecting enemies nearby.
Developing...
From The Chatty
-
Brittany Vincent posted a new article, The Last of Us Part 2 gameplay shows off Ellie's awesome combat skills