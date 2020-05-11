Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Legend of Beowulf revealed for Season Pass It would seem that some listings for Assassin's Creed Valhalla have exposed the first content of its Season Pass DLC.

As is often the case with sprawling adventure games, and especially those developed by Ubisoft, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is going to have a Season Pass of DLC content. The contents of that Season Pass largely remain a mystery, but one Ubisoft store listing may have given us an accidental peak at what’s on the way.

It was on the German Ubisoft online store that some new details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Season Pass appeared. Reportedly, the first episode of Valhalla’s Season Pass DLC will be The Legend of Beowulf story mission. There’s not much on what this mission will entire so far outside of the following flavor text:

“Includes the story mission: The Legend of Beowulf,” the page reads. “Discover the cruel truth behind the legend.”

Outside of that, the Season Pass promises other content featuring “new countries and new equipment,” but there’s little else on what The Legend of Beowulf will actually entail. Beowulf itself is an Olde English poem featuring the adventures of the titular warrior, Beowulf, and his battle against various epic creatures of legend, so our characters in Valhalla will likely be brushing shoulders with various parts of the classic legend.

It’s extremely possible that we’ll learn more about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and its Season Pass DLC (including The Legend of Beowulf) on the recently announced Ubisoft Forward digital showcase event coming in July 2020. Ubisoft Forward promises a wealth of exclusive game news and reveals across various Ubisoft franchises and projects, so a glimpse at the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass could be on the ledger.

Either way, with Valhalla launching this coming holiday 2020 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X (with Smart Delivery support), we’re sure to learn about The Legend of Beowulf and other Season Pass offerings soon enough, so stay tuned to Shacknews for further news and information.