Assassin's Creed Valhalla director addresses lack of gameplay in gameplay trailer Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed Valhalla Creative Director Ashraf Ismail recognizes the disappointment in the distinct lack of gameplay in the recent gameplay trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla admittedly looks like one of the most interesting new chapters of the franchise in years, bringing fans to Norse culture this time as Vikings raiding villages and kingdoms, but the supposed gameplay trailer shown on a recent Inside Xbox has been criticized for a distinct lack of gameplay. The game’s director took to social media to address the criticism, saying he recognizes and understands the disappointment.

It was late on May 7, 2020, when Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Creative Director Ashraf Ismail took to his personal Twitter to address criticism. Valhalla had just had it’s first “gameplay trailer” on the Inside Xbox Series X game reveal livestream and it was far less gameplay and much more of another cinematic look at the game with very little, if any, actual game being played which drew the ire of viewers and fans. Ismail took the opportunity to speak to the criticism, saying fans “rightfully” expected something more from the Inside Xbox trailer.

Hello all❤️



You rightfully expected to see more today. We have a long marketing campaign ahead of us, you will see in-depth gameplay and get a lot more info about the game.



Thank you for your excitement and passion! Be patient with us and be kind. It will be worth it!🙂 — Ashraf Ismail (@AshrafAIsmail) May 7, 2020

At the very least, Ismail isn’t out here trying to sweep the issue under the rug. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s latest trailer is literally called the “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: First Look Gameplay Trailer,” so that’s might be pretty confusing when 1 minute and 21 seconds of cinematics play out in a 1 minute and 31 second trailer. But it at least seems like Valhalla has a road full of reveals and new information ready for fans and players ahead of its launch this upcoming 2020 holiday season. Smart Delivery has already been confirmed for the game alongside a few other features which should be pleasing to fans.

As we truck along through 2020, it looks like we can look forward to plenty more videos and details about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Fingers crossed, given Ismail’s response, we might even get gameplay trailers that feature gameplay.