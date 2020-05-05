The Last of Us 2 new trailer teased by Naughty Dog The Last of Us Part 2 is likely getting its launch trailer shortly, as teased by developer Naughty Dog.

It won’t be much longer before The Last of Us Part 2 is in our hands and a new trailer is coming for the game shortly. It seems like it’s been a hellacious grind to this point for Naughty Dog and fans anxiously awaiting their latest title, but the developer is teasing a fresh new look at The Last of Us 2 just ahead of the June 2020 launch.

Naughty Dog teased their latest trailer for The Last of Us 2 on the Naughty Dog Twitter on May 5, 2020. Coming on the morning of May 6, 2020 at 7AM PT / 10AM ET, Naughty Dog promised an all-new trailer will be dropping to show us another glimpse of what’s ahead for Ellie and her cohorts in the cordyceps infested world of The Last of Us 2. With little time left until the actual launch of the game on June 19, 2020, this may, in fact, be the launch trailer of the game and the last legitimate peek we get before the game hits physical and digital storefronts.

It was just recently that Naughty Dog announced that The Last of Us 2 had finally gone gold, meaning the master copy is ready for the PlayStation Store and discs are ready for print. The grind was real as The Last of Us 2 suffered major story leaks, but director Neil Druckmann has promised that there’s still so much more to the game than what was spoiled. It will remain to be seen, but The Last of Us 2 still remains one of the most anticipated games of 2020.

With this latest chapter in the saga finally set to drop, we’re ready to take the new emotional journey into Ellie’s world and see what’s next in The Last of Us Part 2, but until then, the teaser coming on May 6 will suffice.