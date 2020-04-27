The Last of Us 2 & Ghost of Tsushima get Summer release dates It would appear we can look forward to playing The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima in June and July 2020, respectively.

PlayStation has announced that two of its most anticipated exclusive titles, The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima, have new confirmed release dates for this upcoming Summer. It looks like The Last of Us 2 will launch in June 2020 and Ghost of Tsushima will come with a slight delay in July 2020.

PlayStation announced The Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima’s new release dates on the PlayStation blog on April 27, 2020. The Last Of Us Part 2 will launch on June 19, 2020 and Ghost of Tsushima will launch a month later on July 17, 2020. Both will launch as PlayStation 4 exclusives with no confirmation of other platform releases at this time. Before this, Ghost of Tsushima had a June 2020 launch window and, after a number of date switches, The Last of Us 2 was ultimately delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, so it’s nice to finally have further concrete info on when each game is going to be playable.

It's questionable whether or not a recent Last of Us 2 gameplay footage leak spurred PlayStation's new launch date confirmations for TLOU2 and Ghost of Tsushima.

Whether PlayStation’s launch schedule for Last of Us 2 and Ghost of Tsushima were affected by leaks or not, it’s noteworthy that these launch dates come just after a major leak of The Last of Us 2 gameplay footage. Major story points were dropped on YouTube over the weekend and picked up and reposted by Reddit and Twitter users since. That said, Ghost of Tsushima wouldn’t necessarily be affected by this outside of PlayStation wanting to get ahead of any further possible leaks.

Whatever the case, we finally have firm launch dates for The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima. Pending any changes due COVID-19 or any other issues, it would appear we won’t be waiting too much longer to get to either of these much-anticipated games on the 2020 video game calendar.