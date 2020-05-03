New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Lightsabers return to Fortnite for Star Wars Day

If you missed out on the December Star Wars event for Fortnite, now's your chance to play with Lightsabers to celebrate May the 4th.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Monday is a celebration of the Force. The Force surrounds us. It penetrates us. And it penetrates video games. Fortnite, however, is not waiting until Monday to celebrate May the 4th. For Star Wars Day, Epic Games is bringing lightsabers back into its battle royale shooter.

Lightsabers make their return from a December Fortnite event, in which players were treated to an exclusive story instance for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. After Emperor Palpatine delivered his address to the Fortnite world informing everyone of his resurrection (yes, this critical narrative point for the movie did play out in Fortnite, why do you ask?), lightsabers rained down on the battle royale map and allowed players to engage in hand-to-hand melee combat.

There's no word on how long this event will last, but expect it to at least go on through the end of Monday. Tomorrow is Star Wars Day, so if you're not celebrating by jumping into the free-to-play Fortnite, then consider celebrating May the 4th in another way by picking up discounted Star Wars games on PC or console.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

