Weekend PC Download Deals for May 1: Star Wars Day

Ooh, is it time for Star Wars Day? Okay, normally this opening is taken up by some generic intro about Star Wars Day and the deals that can be found across a number of retailers. But I'd like to aim this specifically at Star Wars fans, especially those who might be keeping up with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. I haven't watched the last few episodes because of my plans to binge through them before Monday, but I will say that Star Wars television is a marvelous place. The Mandalorian? Incredible! And have you all watched Star Wars Rebels? It's a beautiful show. Go watch it on Disney+ if you haven't already. It gets you excited for the franchise in many of the ways that Rise of Skywalker doesn't!
*checks comments*
Aw crap, I rambled too far, didn't I? Maybe I should just post a link to that one EPIC moment from the final season of Rebels and just move on.
Okay, fine, let's go back to the generic intro. Hey, all! Star Wars Day is on Monday and that means there are Star Wars games all across the PC gaming galaxy. Steam, the Humble Store, Origin, and GOG.com all have huge deals on the entire Star Wars franchise, past and present. Be sure to pick up as many Star Wars games as you can if you haven't already.
On top of all of that, it's Golden Week! So be sure to check out the very best from Japan. Golden Week sales are happening across Steam and the Humble Store, so grab the top games from Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and more!
And speaking of the Humble Store, Humble Bundle has its new Humble Monthly offerings and they're pretty awesome. Jurassic World Evolution and XCOM 2 are among the games being offered this month, so consider subscribing to pick those up.
And lastly, if you missed out on any of the freebies from Ubisoft, you have a second crack at them! Assassin's Creed II, Child of Light, and Rayman Legends are all free! But you have to claim them before Tuesday! Grab them before time runs out!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 - $19.99 (66% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Battle Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Digital Deluxe Edition - $33.33 (66% off)
- Hearthstone: Year of the Dragon Bundle - $29.99 (45 card packs for the price of 22)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Amnesia: The Dark Descent - FREE until 5/7
- Crashlands - FREE until 5/7
Fanatical
Pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $13.79 (66% off)
- Hitman 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II [Steam] - $29.39 (27% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.99 (70% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $6.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- Football Manager 2020 [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
GamersGate
- Space Hulk: Deathwing [Steam] - $10.00 (75% off)
- Vampyr [Steam] - $15.00 (70% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence [Steam] - $18.00 (60% off)
- GreedFall [Steam] - $33.49 (33% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $7.50 (70% off)
- Space Hulk Tactics [Steam] - $9.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire - $2.09 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Celebrate the classic Star Wars games with GOG.com! Check out everything featured in the GOG.com May the 4th Sale.
- Batman: The Telltale Series Shadows Edition - $22.49 (25% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.74 (25% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain - $2.49 (75% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Tomb Raider 1+2+3 - $2.49 (75% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $42.49 (15% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Dragon Age XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- NBA 2K20 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Classic [Steam] - $6.00 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $10.00 (50% off)
- Kerbal Space Program [Steam] - $9.00 (77% off)
- Final Fantasy IX [Steam] - $10.50 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $18.00 (55% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $6.37 (79% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster [Steam] - $15.00 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Complete Edition [Steam] - $20.00 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection [Steam] - $10.80 (82% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $5.78 (71% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection [Steam] - $5.78 (71% off)
- Chivalry: Complete Pack [Steam] - $5.95 (83% off)
- It's Green Man Gaming's 10th birthday! Celebrate all month long and check out what's available during the Green Man Gaming Tenth Birthday Sale!
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $1 or more for Oh My Godheads, Goetia, OCTAHEDRON, and Deadbeat Heroes. Pay more than the average $7.49 for The Turing Test, Forgotton Anne, Fear Effect Sedna, and Black the Fall. Pay $10 or more to also receive Children of Zodiarcs, Boundless, Tokyo Dark, and Batallion 1944. These activate on Steam.
- Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn Complete Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- RPG Maker MV [Steam] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Disgaea 5 Complete Digital Dood Edition [Steam] - $25.63 (40% off)
- Onimusha: Warlords [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remater [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $16.99 (66% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris [Steam] - $11.99 (40% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man 11 [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Celebrate Japan's Golden Week! Check out all of games featured in the Humble Store's Golden Week Sale.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection [Steam] - $9.19 (54% off)
- Star Wars Classics Collection [Steam] - $18.54 (65% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Bundle [Steam] - $10.49 (65% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga [Steam] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Episode I Racer [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Celebrate the Force and all of the things it surrounds and penetrates. Check out everything in the Humble Store's Star Wars Day Sale.
- Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia [Steam] - $13.59 (66% off)
- Shogun: Total War Collection [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Medieval: Total War Collection [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
- Revisit history with this week's Humble Store sale. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Total War Historic Week.
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf [Steam] - $7.19 (60% off)
- Blood Bowl 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $11.99 (60% off)
- This week, the Humble Store spotlights the best of the Warhammer franchise. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's Games Workshop Warhammer Week.
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off) (All Sims 4 expansions also on sale here)
Origin
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $29.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $5.99 (70% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Republic Commando - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $3.49 (65% off)
- May the 4th is approaching and that means it's time to celebrate Star Wars. Check out everything featured in Origin's Star Wars Sale.
- Battlefield V - $11.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Anthem - $8.99 (65% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $13.79 (77% off)
- FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition GOTY Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead Space - $7.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off) (Many Sims 4 expansions also on sale)
- Check out the best from Origin in this weekend's Digital Arcade Sale.
Ubisoft Store
Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!
- Assassin's Creed II Delxue Edition - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Child of Light - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Rayman Legends - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
Steam
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Complete Collection - $76.86 (74% off)
- Star Wars Classic Collection - $18.86 (74% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection - $9.16 (74% off)
- Star Wars X-Wing Series - $10.48 (74% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Classic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Classic - $4.99 (50% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Season 1 Bundle - $10.37 (65% off)
- Pinball FX3 Star Wars Season 2 Bundle - $10.76 (63% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- More from the Steam Star Wars Day Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Origins - $14.99 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $8.49 (66% off)
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate - $8.99 (70% off)
- More from the Steam Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- The Borderlands Bundle (Borderlands 3 + Borderlands: The Handsome Collection + Borderlands GOTY Enhanced) - $49.58 (84% off)
- Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $47.58 (21% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $14.99 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 - $14.79 (63% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $14.99 (50% off)
- Yakuza 0 - $6.79 (66% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Catherine Classic - $9.99 (50% off)
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow Ultimate Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy XIII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VII Classic - $5.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $14.99 (50% off)
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite - $9.99 (75% off)
- More from the Steam Golden Week 2020 Sale.
- Tower Defense Tag Sale
- They Are Billions - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dungeon Defenders - $3.74 (75% off)
- Defense Grid 2 - $3.74 (75% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies GOTY Edition - $2.49 (50% off)
- Orcs Must Die! 2 - $3.74 (75% off)
- Hypercharged Unboxed - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sanctum 2 - $3.74 (75% off)
- Mindustry - $3.89 (35% off)
- More from the Steam Tower Defense Tag Sale.
- TinyBuild Zen Weekend
- Secret Neighbor - $9.99 (50% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/3 at 1PM PT)
- Pathologic 2 - $17.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rogue - $9.99 (50% off)
- Not For Broadcast - $9.89 (34% off)
- SpeedRunners - $2.24 (85% off)
- Guts and Glory - $3.74 (75% off)
- Graveyard Keeper - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam TinyBuild Zen Weekend Sale
- Remnant: From the Ashes - $23.99 (40% off)
- Squad [Steam Early Access] - $25.99 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 5/3 at 10AM PT)
- Generation Zero - $9.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEK until 5/3 at 10AM PT)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Football Manager 2020 - $33.49 (33% off)
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition - $7.99 (60% off) (Season 4 characters free to play until 5/6)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Rocksmith 2014 Edition Remastered - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mordhau - $20.09 (33% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $13.99 (30% off)
- AO Tennis 2 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Project Hospital - $12.49 (50% off)
- DEEEER Simulator: Your Average Everyday Deer Game [Steam Early Access] - $10.39 (20% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 1: Star Wars Day