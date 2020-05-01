Weekend PC Download Deals for May 1: Star Wars Day

Ooh, is it time for Star Wars Day? Okay, normally this opening is taken up by some generic intro about Star Wars Day and the deals that can be found across a number of retailers. But I'd like to aim this specifically at Star Wars fans, especially those who might be keeping up with the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. I haven't watched the last few episodes because of my plans to binge through them before Monday, but I will say that Star Wars television is a marvelous place. The Mandalorian? Incredible! And have you all watched Star Wars Rebels? It's a beautiful show. Go watch it on Disney+ if you haven't already. It gets you excited for the franchise in many of the ways that Rise of Skywalker doesn't!

*checks comments*

Aw crap, I rambled too far, didn't I? Maybe I should just post a link to that one EPIC moment from the final season of Rebels and just move on.

Okay, fine, let's go back to the generic intro. Hey, all! Star Wars Day is on Monday and that means there are Star Wars games all across the PC gaming galaxy. Steam, the Humble Store, Origin, and GOG.com all have huge deals on the entire Star Wars franchise, past and present. Be sure to pick up as many Star Wars games as you can if you haven't already.

On top of all of that, it's Golden Week! So be sure to check out the very best from Japan. Golden Week sales are happening across Steam and the Humble Store, so grab the top games from Capcom, Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, and more!

And speaking of the Humble Store, Humble Bundle has its new Humble Monthly offerings and they're pretty awesome. Jurassic World Evolution and XCOM 2 are among the games being offered this month, so consider subscribing to pick those up.

And lastly, if you missed out on any of the freebies from Ubisoft, you have a second crack at them! Assassin's Creed II, Child of Light, and Rayman Legends are all free! But you have to claim them before Tuesday! Grab them before time runs out!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.99 for Blood: Fresh Supply, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Warhammer 40K: Sanctus Reach, The Walking Dead: Michonne, The Walking Dead: 400 Days, The Walking Dead: Season Two, Redeemer: Enhanced Edition, This War of Mine: Final Cut, and This War of Mine: Stories Season Pass. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $7.49 for Warhammer Vermintide 2. Pay $17.49 to add the Back to Ubersreik and Shadows Over Bogenhafen DLCs. Pay $34.99 to also receive the Winds of Magic DLC, the Collector's Edition Upgrade, and the Incandescent Brand. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Jurassic World Evolution (w/Deluxe Dinosaur Pack), XCOM 2 (w/Resistance Warrior and Reinforcement DLC packs), Rise of Industry, Niche: A Genetics Survival Game, Warhammer 40K: Gladius Relics of War, The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse, WARSAW, Heave Ho, MO: Astray, NEOVERSE, Chess Ultra, and Horace. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.

Pay $1 or more for Oh My Godheads, Goetia, OCTAHEDRON, and Deadbeat Heroes. Pay more than the average $7.49 for The Turing Test, Forgotton Anne, Fear Effect Sedna, and Black the Fall. Pay $10 or more to also receive Children of Zodiarcs, Boundless, Tokyo Dark, and Batallion 1944. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Get unlimited access to more than 100+ games with UPlay+! Until May 7, get 50% off of your first month's subscription to Uplay+! Cancel anytime!

Steam