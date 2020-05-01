Weekend Console Download Deals for May 1: Splatoon 2, Golden Week, and Star Wars

It's not often we can say "It's that time of year again" twice in a single weekend, but here we are. First off, it's that time of year again to celebrate everything Star Wars. May the 4th falls on a Monday this year, but that just means the console storefronts can celebrate Star Wars Day as a four-day weekend. The Star Wars gaming deals are all over the place, with the biggest sale happening at the Microsoft store. They have Star Wars games from the past and present with new hotness like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II to go along with old classics like Knights of the Old Republic and Republic Commando. PlayStation has a few Star Wars deals going down, too, while Nintendo has some modest discounts on its more recent Star Wars offerings.

And it's also that time of year again for Golden Week. This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for Japan and while many people can't go out and shop, they can stay home and shop. And there's no better time to enjoy the very best from Japan. Both Xbox and PlayStation have the very best of Japan on sale for Golden Week, so find your best Japanese game and enjoy, whether it be the Yakuza franchise, an anime adaptation from Bandai Namco, or one of Capcom's best.

Lastly, hey Switch owners, did you know that there's a Splatoon 2 demo going down for the next week? If you like what you're seeing, then you have a chance to pick it up with a rare discount. First-party Nintendo sales don't come along often on the eShop, so be sure to take advantage of this one while you can!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch