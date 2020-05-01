Weekend Console Download Deals for May 1: Splatoon 2, Golden Week, and Star Wars

It's not often we can say "It's that time of year again" twice in a single weekend, but here we are. First off, it's that time of year again to celebrate everything Star Wars. May the 4th falls on a Monday this year, but that just means the console storefronts can celebrate Star Wars Day as a four-day weekend. The Star Wars gaming deals are all over the place, with the biggest sale happening at the Microsoft store. They have Star Wars games from the past and present with new hotness like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars Battlefront II to go along with old classics like Knights of the Old Republic and Republic Commando. PlayStation has a few Star Wars deals going down, too, while Nintendo has some modest discounts on its more recent Star Wars offerings.
And it's also that time of year again for Golden Week. This is one of the biggest weeks of the year for Japan and while many people can't go out and shop, they can stay home and shop. And there's no better time to enjoy the very best from Japan. Both Xbox and PlayStation have the very best of Japan on sale for Golden Week, so find your best Japanese game and enjoy, whether it be the Yakuza franchise, an anime adaptation from Bandai Namco, or one of Capcom's best.
Lastly, hey Switch owners, did you know that there's a Splatoon 2 demo going down for the next week? If you like what you're seeing, then you have a chance to pick it up with a rare discount. First-party Nintendo sales don't come along often on the eShop, so be sure to take advantage of this one while you can!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- V-Rally 4 - FREE!
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - FREE!
- Metro Redux Bundle - $8.99 (70% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $9.89 (67% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.24 (65% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- The best from Activision is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Activision-Blizzard Publisher Sale.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $7.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords [Original Xbox] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic [Original Xbox] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Celebrate all things Star Wars this weekend! Check out everything featured in the Xbox One May the 4th Sale.
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $11.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon - $4.99 (50% off)
- Celebrate Golden Week with the best from Japan. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Golden Week Sale.
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $39.99 (20% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey Season Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Expansion Bundle - $37.49 (25% off)
- Dark Souls III Season Pass - $12.49 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 Expansion Pass - $11.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Extra Content - $6.59 (67% off)
- If you need an add-on for your game, this is a good time to find that DLC you need. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Spring Add-On Sale.
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Journey - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/5)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 - FREE TO OWN! (Must claim before 5/10)
- Kingdom Hearts III: Re Mind - $23.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Digital Edition of Light - $29.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $21.99 (60% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $44.99 (25% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle - $40.19 (33% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster - $12.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered - $28.99 (42% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $17.99 (70% off)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows - $35.99 (40% off)
- Patapon 2 Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- Street Fighter V - $7.99 (60% off) (Season 4 characters are free to play through 5/6)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection - $14.79 (63% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $14.99 (70% off)
- Celebrate everything that's big in Japan right now! Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Big in Japan Sale.
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Hitman GOTY Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Dead Cells - $16.24 (35% off)
- LEGO DC Super Villains - $17.99 (70% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Want to add to your library without spending a lot of money? Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Games Under $20 Sale.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Star Wars Bounty Hunter - $4.99 (50% off)
- Super Star Wars - $3.99 (60% off)
- Pinball FX 3: Star Wars Pinball - $4.99 (50% off)
- Pinball FX 3: Balance of the Force - $4.99 (50% off)
- MLB The Show 20 - $50.99 (15% off)
- Dreams - $29.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 20 - $17.99 (70% off)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Splatoon 2 - $41.99 (30% off) (FREE DEMO until 5/6)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom: Two Crowns - $14.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Day Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy - $16.99 (15% off)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast - $7.49 (25% off)
- Star Wars Pinball - $20.99 (30% off)
- Deadly Premonition Origins - $14.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Indivisible - $23.99 (20% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $19.99 (33% off)
- Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Dead End Job - $11.89 (30% off)
- Dead Cells - $19.99 (20% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- SpeedRunners - $7.49 (50% off)
- Streets of Rogue - $9.99 (50% off)
- Moonlighter - $9.99 (60% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (67% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 1: Splatoon 2, Golden Week, and Star Wars