New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideFinal Fantasy 7 Remake guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Final Fantasy 7 Remake guide

Weekend Discussion - April 12, 2020

It's my pleasure to announce the end of Bunny Day. Check out this article for more Animal Crossing content.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bunny Day comes to a merciful end

So tired of the eggs.

The dark side of Animal Crossing.

Shout out to our essential workers!

Yo, her island is sick!

Josh stopped by to beat the crap out of Zipper.

Dude is just trying to make a living.

Happy Easter, Xbox

This is a great Internet tradition.

Yikes!

This is a good Twitter page.

Look at these dogs!

So cute!

Check out these bloopers from the long ago

Back before the Death Stranding.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for April 12, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola