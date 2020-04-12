Weekend Discussion - April 12, 2020 It's my pleasure to announce the end of Bunny Day. Check out this article for more Animal Crossing content.

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Bunny Day comes to a merciful end

Finally, some quiet time away from all those damn eggs. pic.twitter.com/Nxaa8lU06C — Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) April 12, 2020

So tired of the eggs.

iM SOBBING LOOK BOTTOM RIGHT pic.twitter.com/tPYtUUFTy5 — DEPRESSION ISLAND🥱 (@depresetti) April 12, 2020

The dark side of Animal Crossing.

Shout out to our essential workers!

Yo, her island is sick!

Josh stopped by to beat the crap out of Zipper.

Dude is just trying to make a living.

Happy Easter, Xbox

This is a great Internet tradition.

A Facebook friend left their kid's chocolate Easter Bunny in the car a little too long and, uh pic.twitter.com/fxnHiRpFtP — socially-distanced apolygetics (@JThomasReese) April 11, 2020

Yikes!

This is a good Twitter page.

Great turnout for the annual Cleveland Easter egg hunt this morning. pic.twitter.com/TXhYDg0D17 — McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 12, 2020

Look at these dogs!

Puppy planking is the go to exercise during quarantine. Please see the move from all three angles. pic.twitter.com/O9MqVRi3hB — WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) April 11, 2020

So cute!

I am blessed。I know happiness is with me！ pic.twitter.com/h6OMixvNvY — Doinb (@Doinbmid) April 13, 2020

Check out these bloopers from the long ago

old Hollywood bloopers stitched together while I slowly go mad pic.twitter.com/QwiMFRzwyM — blu del barrio (@bludelb) April 11, 2020

Back before the Death Stranding.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

What has this show devolved into...



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 43 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/jzccDFZVjk — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 30, 2020

