Weekend Discussion - April 12, 2020

It's my pleasure to announce the end of Bunny Day. Check out this article for more Animal Crossing content.
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Bunny Day comes to a merciful end
Finally, some quiet time away from all those damn eggs. pic.twitter.com/Nxaa8lU06C— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) April 12, 2020
So tired of the eggs.
iM SOBBING LOOK BOTTOM RIGHT pic.twitter.com/tPYtUUFTy5— DEPRESSION ISLAND🥱 (@depresetti) April 12, 2020
The dark side of Animal Crossing.
April 12, 2020
Shout out to our essential workers!
Thanks for having me, @Galadriel07! Your island is awesome! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/eDXMe4KjU7— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 12, 2020
Yo, her island is sick!
dont think he was happy about that @technosucks #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/sMNmidjgVE— DatRageGuy (@DatRageGuy) April 12, 2020
Josh stopped by to beat the crap out of Zipper.
BUNNY DAY with @DatRageGuy #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/8fOlL12N92— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 12, 2020
Dude is just trying to make a living.
#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/56evsCwSkZ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 12, 2020
Happy Easter, Xbox
April 12, 2020
This is a great Internet tradition.
A Facebook friend left their kid's chocolate Easter Bunny in the car a little too long and, uh pic.twitter.com/fxnHiRpFtP— socially-distanced apolygetics (@JThomasReese) April 11, 2020
Yikes!
April 12, 2020
This is a good Twitter page.
Great turnout for the annual Cleveland Easter egg hunt this morning. pic.twitter.com/TXhYDg0D17— McNeil (@Reflog_18) April 12, 2020
Look at these dogs!
Puppy planking is the go to exercise during quarantine. Please see the move from all three angles. pic.twitter.com/O9MqVRi3hB— WillPowers @ Home (@WillJPowers) April 11, 2020
So cute!
I am blessed。I know happiness is with me！ pic.twitter.com/h6OMixvNvY— Doinb (@Doinbmid) April 13, 2020
Check out these bloopers from the long ago
old Hollywood bloopers stitched together while I slowly go mad pic.twitter.com/QwiMFRzwyM— blu del barrio (@bludelb) April 11, 2020
Back before the Death Stranding.
Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Foofer: New Horizons pic.twitter.com/1RRhCRUYD0— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 13, 2020
Foofer: New Horizons pic.twitter.com/1RRhCRUYD0— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 13, 2020
What are you up to this weekend?
