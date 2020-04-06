Evening Reading - April 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Photoshop the Queen

I, for one, would like to thank the Queen for making her royal address and providing the nation with something it sorely needs right now...



The perfect Photoshop bait... pic.twitter.com/dU0CIATWs1 — Peter Chiykowski respects the Queen, I promise (@rockpapercynic) April 5, 2020

Do it for Shacknews.

Heroes Never Die

One of her posts on Weibo went viral with 3,000 likes and 500 comments from Overwatch players who encouraged and supported her in Wuhan. Returned home safely on March 31st.



She had a feature written about her and her experience here (in Chinese)-https://t.co/SPAZdkVA3H — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 6, 2020

Doctors and everyone out there fighting COVID-19 right now are heroes.

Elon tweets SpaceX landing video of BulgariaSat-1 from 2017

Thanks, Elon!

Look at this dog picture!

This is the content the Internet craves.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Who wanted an Arms character in Smash??



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/sKpnPCVB9Z — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 6, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 6, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.