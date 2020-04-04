Shackcast Episode 066 - Why Resident Evil 3 remake is not a 10/10 The gang is back with another XL podcast for your listening (and viewing) pleasure. Check it out!

The gang is back with a double wide episode recorded over a two day period last week. The Shacknews review for Resident Evil 3 remake was almost given a 10/10 score by Long Reads Editor David Craddock, but Asif, Blake, and the rest of the team talked him back to reality. Asif also declares his undying love for Half-Life: Alyx. This is also our first episode that is available on YouTube in video format, so check that out! Warning, this episode does feature some RE3 story spoilers!

If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.

Also, check out David's review of Resident Evil 3 remake.