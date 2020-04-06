Legends of Runeterra official launch won't erase beta progression If you were worried about losing all your Legends of Runeterra open beta progress when the game officially launches, don't. The launch won't wipe beta progression.

Legends of Runeterra finally has an official launch date, and with it comes all sorts of fun and surprises. The game will be launching on mobile and it’s getting a new region and fresh cards, just to name a few. That said, there are also obvious concerns about the game moving from open beta to full launch, super important of which is whether or not you’ll get to keep all that you’ve bought and collected in transition from the beta to the full game. Thankfully, you will. Legends of Runeterra’s full launch won’t wipe beta collections or progression.

Riot Games shared the details on Legend of Runeterra’s full launch and mobile arrival on the Runeterra website on April 6, 2020. Set to launch fully on PC - as well as mobile iOS and Android devices - on April 30, 2020, Legends of Runeterra’s launch FAQ page features a number of details. One of the most important among them is that Legends of Runeterra won’t have any content or progression wipes when it launches in full.

This will likely produce a breath of relief for a lot of players that have been playing Legends of Runeterra since it first launched in open beta. All of that region grinding and unlocks, as well as weekly vault prizes will remain intact so you don’t have to start from scratch if you’ve been in for the long haul. Even so, there will be plenty to do once Legends of Runeterra hits its official launch date. As reported when the Legends of Runeterra mobile date was announced, there is also a new collection of over 120 cards and a new region on the way.

As we prepare for the full launch and mobile arrival on April 30, 2020, take a breath and some comfort in the fact that any decks you’ve built aren’t being swept away.