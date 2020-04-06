Legends of Runeterra mobile launch confirmed for late April 2020 Legends of Runeterra is coming out of beta and bringing a host of new cards with it along with a mobile launch at the end of April 2020.

Riot Games’ new card game Legends of Runeterra continues to bring League of Legends champions and lore to a card-based battle formula and it’s been working quite well. The game is ready to leave beta and will arrive on mobile devices at the end of April, complete with a host of new cards to shake up player decks, progression, and strategy.

Riot Games announced the upcoming mobile launch of Legends of Runeterra via the Legends of Runeterra Twitter and website on April 4, 2020. Starting on April 30, 2020, Legends of Runeterra will leave beta and become available on iOS and Android mobile devices. With the exit from beta and launch on mobile, Legends of Runeterra will also receive a massive update featuring more than 120 new cards to discover and explore, as well as a whole new region to level and unlock rewards for. All of this came alongside a fresh new trailer for the game, which you can check out below.

The wait is over—Legends of Runeterra is launching on PC and Mobile April 30! pic.twitter.com/Ez1tgIryJ8 — Legends of Runeterra (@PlayRuneterra) April 4, 2020

Some good news for beta players who have done their due diligence grinding weekly vault chests and rising past their starter decks is that there won’t be any progress wipes for Legends of Runeterra’s official launch. Everything you’ve earned or purchased in the beta will remain intact. Moreover, there will be crossplay and crossplatform account access between PC and mobile versions of Legends of Runeterra. If you want to move over from PC to mobile devices and play between the two platforms, or play against PC players on mobile and vice versa, you’ll be able to readily do so.

Legends of Runeterra’s official launch isn’t far off and we’re sure to see plenty of updates on the new cards and regions as we get closer to April 30, 2020. Stay tuned to Shacknews for updates on the latest card and region reveals, and be sure to check out our Legends of Runeterra guides for anything you need to get ready for the upcoming mobile launch.