How to level up and claim vault chests - Legends of Runeterra Wondering how to get your hands on the vault prizes you keep seeing on every victory and defeat screen? Here's what you need to know about vault chests in Legends of Runeterra.

Legends of Runeterra is out in Open Beta now on PC, bringing a Hearthstone card aesthetic to the popular universe of League of Legends. If you’ve gotten in, you’re probably grinding out your ideal decks already, but you may have noticed some experience points going towards a mysterious vault. So how does the vault work, when can you get at the prizes you’ve been grinding for, and what are you leveling up for the vault? You’ll find the answers to all of those questions here.

How to level up vault chests in Legends of Runeterra

Playing against human opponents gives you more experience for your grind, but it will likely be a tougher match as well. Even so you can also score experience for the Legends of Runeterra vault off vs AI games.

Legends of Runeterra vault chests are a secondary grind that you’ll have in addition to whatever tutorial or regional grind you’re working on. Where you pick and choose which region you want to level up, the vault experience you’re getting is singular and constant through a time period. Once you start leveling for vault chests, you’ll be granted three bronze chests with common cards and prizes to start. The way to increase the value of your vault prize is to level up. Each time you level up, it will increase the value of one or more of the chests. Bronze becomes silver, silver becomes gold, gold becomes diamond, and so on between each level up.

So how do you level up the vault chests? Simple. Just play. It’s not like picking out your region. Every game you play and every bit of experience you get will go incrementally towards leveling up your vault chest levels. The best way to do it would be to make sure you’re hitting Legend of Runeterra’s daily quest tasks, which grant quite the bonus experience to aid in your grind. The daily quests respawn every 24 hours, so make sure not miss out on a healthy boost to your XP bar. Just keep in mind that where you have a persistent grind of levels in regional unlocks, vault chest level ups are running on a time limit. You only have a limited time to level up your reward before it starts over, which brings us to our next point.

How to claim vault chests in Legends of Runeterra

When you're ready to claim your rewards on the day of release, just head back to your home page in Legends of Runeterra and check on the Weekly Vaults button.

The vault chests run on a timer you’ll see if you just click on the Weekly Vault button on the home landing screen of Legends of Runeterra. When you click on it, it will tell you a day when vault chests unlock, such as Tuesday. On that day, if you log in and check the Weekly Vault, you’ll be awarded the three chests based on whatever quality you’ve earned from leveling. From there, just open them up and claim the contents. Then restack your decks and get ready for the following week’s vault level grind if you want more or better rewards.

Have you picked up Legends of Runeterra yet? Be sure to follow our guide on how to sign up for the Open Beta of Legends of Runeterra if you haven’t already so you can get in on the action as soon as possible and star playing.