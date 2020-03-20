Evening Reading - March 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Sam is asking the important questions

❗️Important❗️



What’s the best fruit in #AnimalCrossing??



👇🏼 🍎🍊🍑🍐🍒🥥 👇🏼 — Sam is #SaferAtHome (@Lighthammer_) March 20, 2020

My island has pears.

Important discovery while playing animal crossing pic.twitter.com/GplN2w87zx — Addison✨ (@shinyjpg) March 20, 2020

Doom Eternal is out now

This is a significant number of frames. 590fps? Anyone manage to push beyond? pic.twitter.com/JYFAqEuLWj — John Linneman (@dark1x) March 20, 2020

That's a lot of frames.

So Doomguy has a baller gaming set up, he loves pizza, he reads, he collects PC big boxes, he plays guitar, he’s a handyman/tinkerer, he collects toys and guns, he loves bunnies. Doomguy is 100% boyfriend material. — 𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗 💀 (@miss__slaughter) March 20, 2020

Down With The Sickness?

Not down with COVID-19, am I right?

me after opening an Amazon box pic.twitter.com/78LlhewEHo — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 20, 2020

Now a message from my president

This is my little sister. I have never felt more related to her in my life LMAO pic.twitter.com/pP82q3ShK2 — Daley Kong (@Daley_Kong) March 20, 2020

She has a point.

Space Man has WFM nailed

Looking good, and feeling good.

But what about animal videos and pictures?

After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020

Arnold at home videos are great.

Wow! What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/NBKDKSzmld — Amy Dentata (@AmyDentata) March 20, 2020

