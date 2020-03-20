Evening Reading - March 20, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Sam is asking the important questions
❗️Important❗️— Sam is #SaferAtHome (@Lighthammer_) March 20, 2020
What’s the best fruit in #AnimalCrossing??
👇🏼 🍎🍊🍑🍐🍒🥥 👇🏼
My island has pears.
Important discovery while playing animal crossing pic.twitter.com/GplN2w87zx— Addison✨ (@shinyjpg) March 20, 2020
Doom Eternal is out now
This is a significant number of frames. 590fps? Anyone manage to push beyond? pic.twitter.com/JYFAqEuLWj— John Linneman (@dark1x) March 20, 2020
That's a lot of frames.
So Doomguy has a baller gaming set up, he loves pizza, he reads, he collects PC big boxes, he plays guitar, he’s a handyman/tinkerer, he collects toys and guns, he loves bunnies. Doomguy is 100% boyfriend material.— 𝖘𝖑𝖆𝖚𝖌𝖍𝖙𝖊𝖗 💀 (@miss__slaughter) March 20, 2020
Down With The Sickness?
Not down with COVID-19, am I right?
me after opening an Amazon box pic.twitter.com/78LlhewEHo— andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 20, 2020
Now a message from my president
This is my little sister. I have never felt more related to her in my life LMAO pic.twitter.com/pP82q3ShK2— Daley Kong (@Daley_Kong) March 20, 2020
She has a point.
Space Man has WFM nailed
Telecommuting like a pro #FormalFriday pic.twitter.com/dPQCroFcPP— mc@spacer: ~$ (@Space_NoSleep) March 21, 2020
Looking good, and feeling good.
But what about animal videos and pictures?
After my home workout, fueling up with Whiskey and Lulu. pic.twitter.com/keXGJye6MK— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 20, 2020
Arnold at home videos are great.
Wow! What a time to be alive pic.twitter.com/NBKDKSzmld— Amy Dentata (@AmyDentata) March 20, 2020
