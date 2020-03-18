Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here
Tune into the PlayStation 5 deep dive video with Marc Cerny to learn all about the upcoming console.
Despite all the bad things happening in the world today, PlayStation fans have a little bit to look forward to as Mark Cerny prepares to take users on a deep dive of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. In the Road to PS5 video, which is set to premiere today, PlayStation fans can get a look at the new system architecture for the PS5, as well as a look at what to expect from the console when it launches later this year.
Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here
If you want to tune into The Road to PS5 video, then you can do so on the PlayStation Blog, or via the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video is set to premiere at 9 AM PT, which means you can catch all of the information in a matter of minutes from now.
Those wanting to watch the video can do so using the embed that we have included above. We’ll be breaking down all of the news that we hear in the video, which means you can also keep an eye on our PlayStation 5 hub for all the details – if you can’t watch the video for some reason.
It’s really exciting to see news about the PlayStation 5 finally dropping – especially with the specs of the Xbox Series X being detailed earlier in the week. We’re intrigued to see how the specs for the PlayStation 5 will stand up to the impressive details that were shared for the next Xbox, and it will be interesting to see how Sony plans to “shape the future of games” with the PS5.
Are you excited about the upcoming next generation of gaming consoles? Let us know what you’re most excited about in the comments below. Make sure you also follow Shacknews on Twitter, as all of our latest content is shared there for easy access.
-
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Digital Foundry types faster than Cerny speaks
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2020-playstation-5-specs-and-tech-that-deliver-sonys-next-gen-vision
-
Items of note:
CPU
8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
GPU
10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
GPU Architecture
Custom RDNA 2
Memory/Interface
16GB GDDR6/256-bit (cerny said GDDR5? weird)
Memory Bandwidth
448GB/s
Internal Storage
Custom 825GB SSD
IO Throughput
5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
Expandable Storage
NVMe SSD Slot
External Storage
USB HDD Support
Optical Drive
4K UHD Blu-ray Drive
-
-
The variable throttling not based off actual temperatures worries me about RROD issues. That being said, the PS5 is officially going to be about 10%+ slower than the XSX from the looks of things. PS5 will be much easier to expand storage though with the NVMe slot, not proprietary storage like the XSX. It'll be interesting to see prices on these when they come out.
-
-
-
-
I think you are going to run into problems using a standard m2 slot. No one likes proprietary storage but MS has it right it will be exactly the same performance and cooled properly. How many people are going to understand what to buy for their PS5. Sure they will have a list but you know whatever is cheapest will end up in there.
-
-
-
-
-