Tune into the PlayStation 5 deep dive video with Marc Cerny to learn all about the upcoming console.
Josh Hawkins
15

Despite all the bad things happening in the world today, PlayStation fans have a little bit to look forward to as Mark Cerny prepares to take users on a deep dive of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. In the Road to PS5 video, which is set to premiere today, PlayStation fans can get a look at the new system architecture for the PS5, as well as a look at what to expect from the console when it launches later this year.

Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here

If you want to tune into The Road to PS5 video, then you can do so on the PlayStation Blog, or via the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video is set to premiere at 9 AM PT, which means you can catch all of the information in a matter of minutes from now.

Those wanting to watch the video can do so using the embed that we have included above. We’ll be breaking down all of the news that we hear in the video, which means you can also keep an eye on our PlayStation 5 hub for all the details – if you can’t watch the video for some reason.

It’s really exciting to see news about the PlayStation 5 finally dropping – especially with the specs of the Xbox Series X being detailed earlier in the week. We’re intrigued to see how the specs for the PlayStation 5 will stand up to the impressive details that were shared for the next Xbox, and it will be interesting to see how Sony plans to “shape the future of games” with the PS5.

Are you excited about the upcoming next generation of gaming consoles? Let us know what you’re most excited about in the comments below. Make sure you also follow Shacknews on Twitter, as all of our latest content is shared there for easy access.

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

    March 18, 2020 8:44 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here

      Nice, hope to hear good things :)

      1.5 min!

      Its starting!!!!

      Here comes Cerny :)

      Its on. Cerny speaking

      those fake cutouts

      i had no idea there were still VAIO computers being made

      oh good, that got Dana Carvey

      let's get to the good stuff, czerny-bot

      Sounds like setting up for it being weaker than Xbox Series X.

      Well 2020 is interesting. This feels... Odd. Though it's cool.

      there will be homework assigned and a quiz on friday

      I would miss some of the Spider-man subway loads.

        Yeah I'd feel like they'd have to do those for fun not because of loading in the background

      Having read up on Cerny's history with Sony recently (for Wikipedia) and what he's said of the PS5 in the past, I have a good idea why he's focusing on access speeds here. Its the same reason why MS put in that 1TB extendable external storage slot. These systems need fast fast fast transfer rates.

        Yeah, asset resolution far outpaces memory size availability.

      16GB GDDR5

      Digital Foundry types faster than Cerny speaks
      https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2020-playstation-5-specs-and-tech-that-deliver-sonys-next-gen-vision

        Items of note:

        CPU
        8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)
        GPU
        10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
        GPU Architecture
        Custom RDNA 2
        Memory/Interface
        16GB GDDR6/256-bit (cerny said GDDR5? weird)
        Memory Bandwidth
        448GB/s
        Internal Storage
        Custom 825GB SSD
        IO Throughput
        5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)
        Expandable Storage
        NVMe SSD Slot
        External Storage
        USB HDD Support
        Optical Drive
        4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

          That is quite a bit below Xbox Series X.

          Xbox Series X - 12,2 TF all the time.
          PS5 - 10,3 TF boosted - probably lower on average.

          Fewer CU:s will also probably lower raytracing perf.

            The variable throttling not based off actual temperatures worries me about RROD issues. That being said, the PS5 is officially going to be about 10%+ slower than the XSX from the looks of things. PS5 will be much easier to expand storage though with the NVMe slot, not proprietary storage like the XSX. It'll be interesting to see prices on these when they come out.

              I believe the throttling is not based on temperature - its power.

              The system says something like "You can use 225 Watt MAX". If the CPU is not used as much the GPU can pump out 10,3TF. If the CPU takes some power the GPU can only use 9-9,5TF for example.

                Yeah, I'm not worried about the box as a whole, more individual part cooling.

              So the expandable NVMe storage in the PS5 will be able to take advantage of everything that the built in storage will? I thought that was why the Xbox did it that way, so that there are no performance issues and the expandable drive will be able to do everything the internal one can?

          Also seems like they've done a lot of work on the sound hardware.

          MS seem to be highlighting how important they weren't using variable clock speeds but don't know why that is so important.

            1) Easier to cool properly, avoiding RROD like issues.
            2) Easier to test and make sure you're actually going to get what you're expecting performance wise.

            So that there aren't any unexpected drops.

            keep consistent frame rate.. if the GPU has to clock down likely the FPS will drop.

          I think you are going to run into problems using a standard m2 slot. No one likes proprietary storage but MS has it right it will be exactly the same performance and cooled properly. How many people are going to understand what to buy for their PS5. Sure they will have a list but you know whatever is cheapest will end up in there.

        Oh man the xbox next sounds awesome on paper, shame it has few games that I enjoy.

      I'm learning more about HRTF right now than I have all week

      Aaaaand done. It's interesting, I don't think the tech is going to outperform the XSX anywhere along the line except maybe audio. We'll have to see how much the ~15% TFLOPs delta between the PS5 and XSX matters once games hit the shelves.

Hello, Meet Lola