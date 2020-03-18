Watch The Road to PS5 specs reveal video here Tune into the PlayStation 5 deep dive video with Marc Cerny to learn all about the upcoming console.

Despite all the bad things happening in the world today, PlayStation fans have a little bit to look forward to as Mark Cerny prepares to take users on a deep dive of the upcoming PlayStation 5 console. In the Road to PS5 video, which is set to premiere today, PlayStation fans can get a look at the new system architecture for the PS5, as well as a look at what to expect from the console when it launches later this year.

If you want to tune into The Road to PS5 video, then you can do so on the PlayStation Blog, or via the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video is set to premiere at 9 AM PT, which means you can catch all of the information in a matter of minutes from now.

Those wanting to watch the video can do so using the embed that we have included above. We’ll be breaking down all of the news that we hear in the video, which means you can also keep an eye on our PlayStation 5 hub for all the details – if you can’t watch the video for some reason.

It’s really exciting to see news about the PlayStation 5 finally dropping – especially with the specs of the Xbox Series X being detailed earlier in the week. We’re intrigued to see how the specs for the PlayStation 5 will stand up to the impressive details that were shared for the next Xbox, and it will be interesting to see how Sony plans to “shape the future of games” with the PS5.

