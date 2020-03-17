New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Warzone Solos mode fights for survival today

There's no 'I' in team, but there's a 'solo' in 'Solos,' the newest game mode for battle royale shooter Call of Duty: Warzone.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Back in the day, battle royale used to mean every person for themselves. It was a fight to be the last one standing. At some point, battle royale games became a team effort. That's not the battle royale many of us are used to. Activision and Infinity Ward are seeing that, too, so they're offering a new option for lone wolves with the introduction of Solos.

"Solos is an option for players who are true mercenaries and only want to carry themselves across Verdansk," reads the Call of Duty website. "Only lone wolves need apply; Solo games are the quintessential experience for the player who want the ultimate challenge – all or nothing."

Solos will place one player on a full map packed with 149 other players. It's being compared to classic Free-For-All Call of Duty play, but with traditional battle royale rules in place. That means the survival circle will collapse as play moves along. The Gulag will still be active, with players fighting for their lives in 1v1 play. Contracts will also be active, as usual, allowing players to earn cash and pick up perks or items for their loadouts. The usual Call of Duty mechanics will be in place for Solos. That means using proper tools and taking advantage of various items, like the Tac Map and the UAV.

Call of Duty: Warzone has only been out for one week, but it doesn't look like Activision or Infinity Ward are slowing down with it anytime soon. Solos is live now, so jump right in if you feel like you can survive. Call of Duty: Warzone is free to play right now, with or without Modern Warfare.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

