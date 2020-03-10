Do you need Modern Warfare to play Call of Duty: Warzone? Prepare to dive into the latest Call of Duty battle royale by finding out if you need Modern Warfare to play Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. But, if you’re planning to dive into the newest battle royale set in the Call of Duty universe, you’ve probably got plenty of questions. One of the biggest questions we’ve seen cropping up is whether or not you’ll need to own Modern Warfare to play Call of Duty: Warzone. We’ve got the answers right here.

Do you need Modern Warfare to play Call of Duty: Warzone?

Thankfully, Call of Duty: Warzone is completely free-to-play and considered a standalone product from Modern Warfare. This means you won’t need to purchase the full version of the most recent Call of Duty entry to enjoy the battle royale action in Warzone. However, there are some important things to note.

You won't need Modern Warfare to dive into Warzone.

First, if you do own Modern Warfare, you can get your hands on some special goodies. In fact, the game carries over a unified progression system from Modern Warfare, which will allow you to dive right in and make use of any unlocks you’ve acquired in the base game. As such, any rewards unlocked in Warzone will transfer over as well, allowing you to get the most out of both parts of the game.

Those without Modern Warfare will still unlock items in Modern Warfare, and if you purchase the full game later down the road, any of the unlocks you acquired for the base title will transfer over.

While Warzone is considered Standalone, it appears to download through the Modern Warfare launcher on both PC and console. We’ll have more content surrounding Warzone as we dive deeper into the battle royale. For more help, check out the rest of our Warzone guides. You can also head over to the official website to find out more information about the game and all that it includes.