Death Stranding on PC will be saddled with Denuvo DRM It appears couriers on PC will be saddled with some of the most annoying cargo of all as Death Stranding is revealed to be using Denuvo.

When Death Stranding was announced on PC, there was cause for rejoice as players realized they’d be able to take up the journey of Sam Porter Bridges on Steam. Unfortunately, much like Sam’s most contentious deliveries, nothing is ever so easy. Death Stranding is carrying some unfortunate cargo along for the right on PC. The game will apparently utilize Denuvo DRM.

It was recently discovered on Death Stranding’s Steam page that the game would be utilizing the contentious digital rights management (DRM) software. Denuvo anti-tamper software has been said to be difficult to crack, though not impossible, as shown through the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Soul Calibur 6, and Resident Evil 2. More than anything, the software allegedly comes with other issues, including hogging up CPU resources when a game using Denuvo is in play. It’s been enough of a hassle in the past that some devs have even released patches to remove the protection, such as Two Point Hospital and Rage 2.

It’s understandable that Kojima Productions would want to try to keep the launch of Death Stranding on PC as clean as possible, but it’s also a decision that’s likely to get on a good portion of the community’s nerves. Even so, it’s still good to see Death Stranding coming to PC. The game was contentious already as many players argued in 2019 over whether it was great or not for its odd mechanics, story, and progression. It was certainly unique enough that even past our positive review of it here at Shacknews, it also earned itself a few awards, including Best PS4 Game of 2019.

Denuvo is what it is and those who want to play will likely play. That said, hopefully Death Stranding on PC is optimized enough that it isn’t too much of an issue with the DRM software tagging along for the delivery. Death Stranding is set to hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC on June 2, 2020.