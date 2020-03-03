New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Death Stranding on PC will be saddled with Denuvo DRM

It appears couriers on PC will be saddled with some of the most annoying cargo of all as Death Stranding is revealed to be using Denuvo.
TJ Denzer
3

When Death Stranding was announced on PC, there was cause for rejoice as players realized they’d be able to take up the journey of Sam Porter Bridges on Steam. Unfortunately, much like Sam’s most contentious deliveries, nothing is ever so easy. Death Stranding is carrying some unfortunate cargo along for the right on PC. The game will apparently utilize Denuvo DRM.

It was recently discovered on Death Stranding’s Steam page that the game would be utilizing the contentious digital rights management (DRM) software. Denuvo anti-tamper software has been said to be difficult to crack, though not impossible, as shown through the likes of Devil May Cry 5, Soul Calibur 6, and Resident Evil 2. More than anything, the software allegedly comes with other issues, including hogging up CPU resources when a game using Denuvo is in play. It’s been enough of a hassle in the past that some devs have even released patches to remove the protection, such as Two Point Hospital and Rage 2.

It’s understandable that Kojima Productions would want to try to keep the launch of Death Stranding on PC as clean as possible, but it’s also a decision that’s likely to get on a good portion of the community’s nerves. Even so, it’s still good to see Death Stranding coming to PC. The game was contentious already as many players argued in 2019 over whether it was great or not for its odd mechanics, story, and progression. It was certainly unique enough that even past our positive review of it here at Shacknews, it also earned itself a few awards, including Best PS4 Game of 2019.

Denuvo is what it is and those who want to play will likely play. That said, hopefully Death Stranding on PC is optimized enough that it isn’t too much of an issue with the DRM software tagging along for the delivery. Death Stranding is set to hit Steam and the Epic Games Store on PC on June 2, 2020.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

  March 3, 2020 9:46 AM
    March 3, 2020 9:46 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Death Stranding on PC will be saddled with Denuvo DRM

    March 3, 2020 11:07 AM
      March 3, 2020 11:07 AM

      lol at the pic

    March 3, 2020 11:59 AM
      March 3, 2020 11:59 AM

      hahahahaha great headline image

    March 3, 2020 12:38 PM
      March 3, 2020 12:38 PM

      I think there's a typo in the first paragraph, "Death Stranding is carrying some unfortunate cargo along for the right on PC. "

    March 3, 2020 12:49 PM
      March 3, 2020 12:49 PM

      My "Denuvo is shit story" is around the game "INSIDE," by Playdead.

      The first few times I loaded it up, the game was just a black screen and it just stayed as a black screen. The only thing I could do was to just ctrl-alt-del and end the task.

      I thought the game wasn't working and almost returned it, but decided to look up on the forums to see if others were having the same problem.

      One person mentioned it was Denuvo and that it was slowing down the game's loading.

      So I loaded up the game, waited ~5 minutes, and lo and behold...the game launched. I emailed Playdead about it, and they said my issue was an edge-case.

      Out of curiosity, when INSIDE stripped Denuvo from the executable, I redownloaded the game and started it up. It loaded instantly.

