Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! is coming in late February After being pushed back to spring, the VR return of the quirky Space Channel 5 franchise may be coming sooner than expected.

Space Channel 5 is a strange, yet wonderful thing, and ever since we heard that the franchise was returning with a VR title, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash!, we’ve been keeping an eye out to get our VR groove on. The game was pushed back near the end of 2019, but it would appear that we may be getting just a bit sooner than originally expected. It now has a release date in February 2020.

Announced via the official Space Channel 5 Twitter, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! has an official North American release date of February 25, 2020, just at the end of the month. This came alongside the confirmation of the English voice cast on the Space Channel 5 website and an all-new trailer from developer Grounding Inc. The trailer shows off the rhythm we’d expect to see in a Space Channel 5 game, complete with a ridiculously over-the-top narrative and cast of characters and aliens to go with it. You can check out the trailer just below.

In a season chock full of delays, Space Channel 5 VR: Kind of Funky News Flash! is a refreshing change of events. Where games like Cyberpunk 2077, Square Enix’s Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel Avengers, and other titles have been pushed back, Space Channel 5 VR seems to have been bumped up just a touch. It wasn’t long after we initially heard the game was coming westward back in April 2019 that we also learned its launch would be pushed back to an unannounced Spring 2020 date. February 25, 2020 certainly sits on the cusp of Spring, but it still seems like just a step closer to getting our groove on than we initially expected. Hopefully the game has everything it needs to warrant the sooner launch.

Are you ready to get your VR groove on with the return of Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky New Flash!? The game is slated for PlayStation VR on February 25 with Oculus, Vive, and Steam VR launches coming at a later date.