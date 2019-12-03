Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! pushed back to spring 2020 Stay tuned until next year, space cats, because you won't get to play the VR version of Space Channel 5 for some time.

Up, down, left, right, chuuu, chu! The only way any of us will be saying those words this year is if we dig out our old copies of Space Channel 5 and play them, because Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash! has been delayed.

Developer Grounding, Inc. delayed the upcoming virtual reality title based on the popular rhythm game Space Channel 5 from the end of 2019 to early spring 2020 in a bid to "further improve the quality." So if you were hoping to get your groove on with Ulala before the year's end, you'll be left waiting a little longer, unfortunately.

Grounding announced that it will, however, be hosting a livestream called "Space Channel 5 VR x REALITY Gyungyun Live Stream: Space Channel 5 20th Anniversary Special" on December 16 in the REALITY app for iOS and Android. It will feature information about the upcoming VR title with virtual YouTubes Inside-chan Mark2, Otonoha Naho, Nemui Fuwari, and Ginga Alice. Ulala will be there too, of course.

Unfortunately, you just won't be able to get your hands on the new game until next year. When it's available, you'll be able to jump into the world of Space Channel 5 by way of virtual reality on your PlayStation VR, Oculus device, SteamVR headset, or Vive. The rhythm game will introduce new characters and a new story to explore as you hold the controllers and dance along to the rhythm. In other words, it's absolutely awesome.

Looks like we'll have to wait until next year to get kinda funky. Are you just as disappointed as I am about this delay, fellow rhythm game fans?