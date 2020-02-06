New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Evening Reading - February 6, 2020

It's time for Evening Reading, Shacknews. Check it out!
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Hot Ones Mania

Sean Evans was on H3 podcast.

Hot Ones new season kicked off with Margot Robbie as their special guest.

Bill Cosby tweeted at Snoop Dogg from jail

Add this to the pile of things that make me think this whole thing is a simulation.

Meanwhile in Kansas City...

That will leave a mark.

Hot Juan - Mew2King Edition

Happy Birthday Mewtwo!

Happy Anniversary to Astroneer!

Keep doing it for Shacknews!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020.
Shack Smash is coming to SXSW 2020.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 6, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola