Evening Reading - February 6, 2020

Hot Ones Mania

Sean Evans was on H3 podcast.

Hot Ones new season kicked off with Margot Robbie as their special guest.

Bill Cosby tweeted at Snoop Dogg from jail

why the fuck is bill cosby tweeting from jail? to thank snoop for his support? pic.twitter.com/2u3o66tKUa — 🇧🇧 🏳️‍🌈 Old Millennial (@fuddlecuddle) February 6, 2020

Add this to the pile of things that make me think this whole thing is a simulation.

Meanwhile in Kansas City...

Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay? https://t.co/Kzs9uNIwFG — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020

That will leave a mark.

Hot Juan - Mew2King Edition

Happy Birthday Mewtwo!

Happy Anniversary to Astroneer!

🔌805 million tethers crafted.

⛏️146 million compound nuggets gathered.

🚀48 million planetfalls.



Today is the 1 year anniversary of Astroneer's 1.0 launch. Thanks so much for making this year such an amazing one, we can't wait to show you our plans for 2020! 💙 pic.twitter.com/FobHMCMDvx — ASTRONEER (@astroneergame) February 6, 2020

