Evening Reading - February 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Hot Ones Mania
Sean Evans was on H3 podcast.
Hot Ones new season kicked off with Margot Robbie as their special guest.
Bill Cosby tweeted at Snoop Dogg from jail
why the fuck is bill cosby tweeting from jail? to thank snoop for his support? pic.twitter.com/2u3o66tKUa— 🇧🇧 🏳️🌈 Old Millennial (@fuddlecuddle) February 6, 2020
Add this to the pile of things that make me think this whole thing is a simulation.
Meanwhile in Kansas City...
Yo is the dude who hit the parking meter okay? https://t.co/Kzs9uNIwFG— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 6, 2020
That will leave a mark.
Hot Juan - Mew2King Edition
Happy Birthday Mewtwo!
Happy Anniversary to Astroneer!
🔌805 million tethers crafted.— ASTRONEER (@astroneergame) February 6, 2020
⛏️146 million compound nuggets gathered.
🚀48 million planetfalls.
Today is the 1 year anniversary of Astroneer's 1.0 launch. Thanks so much for making this year such an amazing one, we can't wait to show you our plans for 2020! 💙 pic.twitter.com/FobHMCMDvx
Keep doing it for Shacknews!
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"That fairy saved me..." or so you thought 😵#TheLegendOfZelda #BreathOfTheWild 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/gCfBnHn5d7— Shacknews (@shacknews) February 6, 2020
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- Late Night Army: Tetris 99 and more games after I rage quit
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics review
- The Outer Worlds on Nintendo Switch delayed due to coronavirus
WITNESS HER FOOFINESS 🐶💙 pic.twitter.com/uzhQniBaDh— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) February 7, 2020
