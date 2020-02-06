New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Animal Crossing Switch pre-orders in Japan are delayed due to Coronavirus

Reportedly, limited-edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console pre-orders in Japan have been delayed indefinitely due to issues with the Coronavirus.
TJ Denzer
The Coronavirus epidemic in China has been a matter of major concern that has affected health, travel, and business in not just China, but the world around as well. As doctors and hospitals struggle to deal with the situation, it has affected yet another unexpected corner of industry. Reportedly, Japan pre-orders of the limited-edition Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch console have been delayed indefinitely due to issues with the disease.

It was on February 6, 2020 that Nintendo of Japan issued a statement and apology to Japanese customers regarding the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch. Roughly translated, the statement reveals that pre-orders of the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch have been delayed from their original reservation start date on February 13 to an indefinite to-be-determined date. The reason for this is that manufacture of the console for Japan was taking place in an area currently affected by the Coronavirus, so the expectations of the shipping dates have been thrown into disarray.

The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch caught us all by surprise with its fresh design and new colored Joycons. Unfortunately, it seems Japanese players will be waiting longer to get their hands on it.
The Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch set the internet alight with delight when it was revealed at the end of January. Many snapped at the opportunity to pick it up when pre-orders for the system opened soon after. That said, Japanese dependence on China for certain manufacturing needs has been conflicted by the outbreak of the Coronavirus which is currently running amok through the Chinese mainland.

It’s not the first area of gaming heavily affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. The League of Legends competitive scene in China, the LPL, was forced to delay matches from their original date in regards to health concerns about the virus. The Overwatch League was similarly affected with Chinese teams taking special precautions and Blizzard canceling matches for February and March to reduce risk of infection.

With the Coronavirus being such an issue at this juncture and China being such a huge cornerstone of gaming development and communities in this day and age, it seems as though it’s not the last time we’ll see the disease affect a corner of the gaming industry.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

