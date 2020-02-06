Final Fantasy 7 Remake delay extends PS4 exclusivity to April 2021 The Final Fantasy 7 Remake delay has done more than push the game back in 2020. It looks like the exclusivity on the game will also be extended to match its new release date.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is fast approaching and the world is ready to play. We saw the game pushed back a bit from March to April in order to make room for a little bit more polish and bug squishing, but it would seem that delay has done more than keep PlayStation 4 players away for another month. The exclusivity of the title on PS4 has also been extended to match its new launch date, meaning other platforms will also have to wait a bit longer to get the game.

The new exclusivity was discovered on product pages for Final Fantasy 7 on the Square Enix website. The box art of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has been changed to reflect a new PlayStation 4 exclusivity date of April 10, 2021. This matches up with its launch date on PS4 of April 10, 2020 after it was announced Square Enix would be delaying both Final Fantasy 7 and The Avengers from their original release dates earlier this year.

As can be seen in the marker on the lower right corner of the new box art, the PS4 delay of Final Fantasy 7 Remake has also extended its exclusivity to April 10.

It’s a bummer to say the least for PC and Xbox players who will have to wait a bit longer specifically because PS4 players have to wait as well, but it’s also slightly to be expected. Exclusivity is a bit rarer these days in gaming, but it’s has arguably helped PlayStation 4 maintain its edge with a solid exclusives library. Even so, it’s also just annoying because even though Final Fantasy 7 Remake hasn’t been formally announced on PC and Xbox, it can be expected that the games are coming. PC players surely know how much a game can be improved after the excellent ports of games like Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. It’s a shame that the delay on PlayStation 4 will force them to sit on the sideline watching if they don’t feel like playing on the console.

Either way, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is expected to launch on April 10, 2020 and is a prominent part of the 2020 gaming calendar. We’ll likely be awaiting further updates and news on PC and Xbox ports of the game late in the year. Be sure to check out the latest trailer showing off Red XIII and Cloud's dress-up escapades.