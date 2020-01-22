First Post! January 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Satoru Iwata's Balloon Fight released in Japan 35 years ago
35 years ago today, Balloon Fight, programmed by the late Satoru Iwata, was released in Japan for the NES. 🎈 Mr. Iwata’s contributions to gaming will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9bIBG2Kf6W— The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 22, 2020
I see that logo and I start humming the game's theme.
Jeff Goldblum doing rope magic is a good thing
His new show sounds great too.
Please understand
let me put in a language you can understand pic.twitter.com/RfzIqTGrOn— .jpg (@Kranananananana) January 21, 2020
This was a test.
Tesla tops $100 billion market capitalization
I say, this @Tesla company seems to be a solid investment. $TSLA $TSLAQ pic.twitter.com/naKWIQJ5Is— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 22, 2020
Congratulations to shareholders!
This dude had his life flash before his eyes
The dad seen his life flash before his eyes 😭🤣🤣🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/NWdrqZHLSe— 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) January 21, 2020
Kids are great.
For all you sinners out there fornicating
what the fuck is this? pic.twitter.com/w67Txn5uPD— Pjay (@pjay1156) January 20, 2020
This is the best Internet video I have seen in awhile.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
"I've got cat ass in my face" 🐱🍑#Warframe 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/LWDl6BBSrR— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 22, 2020
- Doom Eternal hands-on preview: Hell on Earth
- Hugo Martin interview: Doom Eternal is "nutritional content"
- All TemTem status conditions and effects
- Streets of Rage 4 hands-on preview at PAX South 2020
- Interview: How Atari VCS is designed for a new generation
- DEEEER Simulator impressions: This game doe
- Doom Eternal's Hugo Martin on how good games can frustrate you
- Shacknews 52 Most Anticipated Games of 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is an animated gif of Lola to brighten your day.
Doops pic.twitter.com/N5s0V9ZeaL— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 22, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! January 22, 2020