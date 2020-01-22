First Post! January 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Satoru Iwata's Balloon Fight released in Japan 35 years ago

35 years ago today, Balloon Fight, programmed by the late Satoru Iwata, was released in Japan for the NES. 🎈 Mr. Iwata’s contributions to gaming will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/9bIBG2Kf6W — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) January 22, 2020

I see that logo and I start humming the game's theme.

Jeff Goldblum doing rope magic is a good thing

His new show sounds great too.

Please understand

let me put in a language you can understand pic.twitter.com/RfzIqTGrOn — .jpg (@Kranananananana) January 21, 2020

This was a test.

Tesla tops $100 billion market capitalization

Congratulations to shareholders!

This dude had his life flash before his eyes

The dad seen his life flash before his eyes 😭🤣🤣🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/NWdrqZHLSe — 🇧🇧 (@rahm3sh) January 21, 2020

Kids are great.

For all you sinners out there fornicating

what the fuck is this? pic.twitter.com/w67Txn5uPD — Pjay (@pjay1156) January 20, 2020

This is the best Internet video I have seen in awhile.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 22, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is an animated gif of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.