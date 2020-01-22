All TemTem status conditions and effects A quick and handy guide to all the status conditions and effects in TemTem.

TemTem has finally hit early access, bringing Pokemon-like gameplay to an MMO environment that’s sure to delight fans of the iconic monster catching series. Like most games of this type, players’ TemTem can be inflicted with different status conditions and effects. Below we’ll go over each status condition and discuss what each one does so you know exactly what you’re dealing with.

All TemTem status conditions and effects

There are 10 status conditions in TemTem as of the early access release date. However, there appear to be plans to possibly add more as the game grows thanks to player feedback. Obviously, it's important to know what each status condition inflicts, so that you can be prepared to counter each one and keep your TemTem in peak fighting condition.

You'll want to know what every status condition does in TemTem.

We’ll keep an eye out for any additional status effects that join the roster, but for now, we’ve broken down the initial 10 in the table below.

Status Condition Effect Burnt Lose a small amount of total health every passing turn. Also reduces attack by 30%. This condition can be replaced by Cold. Cold No effect on first affliction. If a TemTem is afflicted with cold twice, the TemTem will become Frozen. This condition can be replaced by Burnt. Frozen TemTem cannot attack when afflicted with Frozen. Condition can be replaced by Burnt. Regenerate Affected TemTem recovers a small amount of total health every passing turn. Asleep TemTem falls asleep. Cannot attack. Any damage to the sleeping TemTem will wake it up. Poisoned Lose a chunk of health every passing turn Doomed Afflicted TemTem faints after the Doom Timer reaches zero. Exhausted Moves cost 50% more Stamina to cast. Immune New status conditions do not affect the immune TemTem. Vigorized Moves cost 50% less Stamina to cast.

Now that you know the various TemTem status conditions, you can prepare yourself for each one by ensuring you have items that can combat each one. If you find your TemTem inflicted with a status effect, try to clear it up as quickly as possible, or it could end up costing you the battle. For more help, make sure you check out the rest of our TemTem guides.