New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideMonster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Doom Eternal will feature a roguelike difficulty higher than Nightmare

Do you want to die, Doom Slayer? DOOM Eternal is set to feature a mode that will challenge players to take just one life into to the supreme Nightmare difficulty.
TJ Denzer
5

When it comes to difficulty in DOOM games, some players just want to bleed for the things they love. id Software and Bethesda have you covered in this regard. Not only is DOOM Eternal going to feature the intense Nightmare difficulty, but there’s also going to be a mode even harder. Are you willing to take on a roguelike version of Nightmare mode with just one life for the whole playthrough?

We learned of the new roguelike difficulty in our hands-on preview with DOOM Eternal, posted here on Shacknews on January 21, 2020. During our time with the game and developers, we learned that not only will DOOM Eternal feature the top-tier Nightmare difficulty, but also a level above even that. This mode takes even the brutal difficulty of Nightmare and adds roguelike elements to it, the most prominent of which is that you only have one life for the whole mode. If you die, it’s back to the start of the game. No checkpoints or continues. Game over, man. Game over.

Not only will this mode likely challenge the most battle-hardened of DOOM players, but you can also see how you stack up against them. The roguelike difficulty level will show where other Doom Slayers fell in their conquest through the mode so you can see how you stack-up in your pursuit of glory (or simply where people tend to get cut down the most, like Super Mario Maker or Dark Souls). It’s extremely interesting to see this sort of indirectly competitive element added to the game where we can test ourselves against our obsessive community and see who’s the true champion of DOOM. It also wouldn’t be id Software’s first effort of adapting a From Software Soulsborne element alongside the invasion mechanic they showed in early reveals of the game.

DOOM Eternal is slated to hit in March 20, 2020 alongside a beautiful calendar of 2020 games, so get ready for the final stretch before we all jump into the fresh Hell-slaying goodness.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 21, 2020 9:49 AM

    TJ Denzer posted a new article, Doom Eternal will feature a roguelike difficulty higher than Nightmare

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 21, 2020 9:51 AM

      I would call it "one life mode"

      • malevolence legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        January 21, 2020 10:01 AM

        I did see some +1 life powerups in some of the demos. Maybe that's what they are for.

    • Yo5hiki legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 21, 2020 10:24 AM

      It'll be fun to see speedruns of that. I give it a week or two before records are being set lol.

    • Unleashed legacy 10 years
      reply
      January 21, 2020 11:03 AM

      is this any different from the previous nightmare+ mode in 2016?

      • master_disaster_17 legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        January 21, 2020 11:05 AM

        When you die, it deletes your save AND one additional random file on your disk. It also calls you an asshole and laughs in a derisive manner.

        • ThatsBriskBaby mercury super mega
          reply
          January 21, 2020 11:46 AM

          Then summons a dead relative from hell that also calls you an asshole and laughs in a derisive manner.

    • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      January 21, 2020 11:12 AM

      I wish they'd do a proper rogue like, with random rooms chained together, upgrades passive and active, bosses before biome changes etc

      Man that would be epic, Binding of Doomguy

Hello, Meet Lola