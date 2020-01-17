Legends of the Sea location guide - Sea of Thieves Learn all the locations of all the player Easter eggs for the Legends of the Sea in Sea of Thieves.

Sea of Thieves has received another free update and this one is called the Legends of the Sea. This is also actually a new tab in the Bilge Rats reputation tile, replete with several dozen commendations to unlock. These commendations take players all around the Sea of Thieves in search of locations where players have been commemorated, all in a bid to gather information for Umbra.

Legends of the Sea commendations guide

There are a whole lot of commendations to unlock as part of the Legends of the Sea tab in the Bilge Rat tile. There are commendations for dressing up and showing Umbra, commendations for finding Umbra’s journals, as well as the aforementioned commendations for finding in-game Easter eggs in honor of players.

Unlocking all of these commendations for Legends of the Sea is going to take a bit of time. However, there are a lot of doubloons to earn, so it’s worth the investment.

Below, the commendations are divided into the clothing options, the journals, and then the main areas where the Easter eggs for the players are hidden.

Show Umbra commendations

Dress up in all the following items and then show them to Umbra to unlock some commendations!

For this set to commendations, players need only buy a few items of clothing and show them to Umbra. To do this, visit any clothing store and purchase the following items. Put the items on and then talk to Umbra on Lagoon of Whispers.

Sea Dog Pegleg – Pirate Leg End

Stream Sailor makeup – Charitable Streamer

Amethyst Angel Hair Dye – Purply Pretty

Legacy Beard – A Hairy Legacy

Umbra’s journals locations

There are a lot of Umbra’s journals to find hidden around Sea of Thieves. These are scattered far and wide, so try to collect them as you complete the following area-specific commendations.

Legends of the Sea 1 – Devil’s Ridge

This journal is at the top of Devil’s Ridge. Climb to the top where the central ring of rock is, then jump to the top of the rocky structure poking out to the south. You can see Ancient Spire Outpost from the journal.

Legends of the Sea 2 – Crescent Isle

The next journal is on the south point of Crescent Isle, on the inside of the curve. The journal is sitting in a broken barrel.

Legends of the Sea 3 – The Devil’s Thirst

For this journal, head to the Devil’s Thirst in the Devil’s Roar. Go to the eastern side of the island to find a ship’s hull used as a shelter. Inside is the journal sitting on some rope in a crate.

Legends of the Sea 4 – The Crooked Masts

The journal on The Crooked Masts is up at the beacon, high above the island. Position your ship close to the island and use your cannons to fire up to it.

Legends of the Sea 5 – Kraken’s Fall

Umbra’s next journal is on Kraken’s Fall, on the southeast side nearby Lootin’ Penelope. Find the skeleton of the kraken and look in the vertebrae sitting on the ground to spot the book.

Legends of the Sea 6 – Pirate Legends Hideout

There is a Legends of the Sea journal in the Pirate Legends Hideout, so you will need to be a Pirate Legend or have someone in your crew that is so you can gain access. The journal is near the table of musicians.

Legends of the Sea 7 – Hidden Spring Keep

Umbra’s next journal is on Hidden Spring Keep to the southwest of the island at the top of the little tower. Look behind the brazier to spot the book.

Legends of the Sea 8 – Shipwreck Bay

The journal on Shipwreck Bay is in the wreck of the Blackwyche, where you start the Seabound Soul Tall Tale. Search the captain’s quarters of the ship for a broken crate under a chair.

Legends of the Sea 9 – Wild Treasures Store

The journal at the Wilde Treasures Store is to the right of the shop, below the hammock.

Legends of the Sea 10 – Fort of the Damned

The last journal of Umbra’s is in the Fort of the Damned atop one of the tall lookout towers.

Shores of Plenty legend locations

There are a lot of legend locations in the Shores of Plenty with Sanctuary Outpost having the most out of any island!

Lone Cove – Missing, Presumed Pirating

You’re looking for a poster of a pirate nailed to a wooden doorframe near the main rock on Lone Cove. This is on the southwest side of the central area.

Cannon Cove – Fool’s Gold

Go to the cave on Cannon Cove and inspect the dagger stuck into the top of the barrel to unlock this legend commendation.

Cannon Cove – Helping Hands

Walk straight off the dock on Cannon Cove toward the large boulder with the vines. Look for the five names carved into its face.

Golden Sands Outpost – Points of Contention

Go to the eastern side of Golden Sands Outpost to find the water tower. Leaning up against the tower is a skeleton with a long list and quill.

Golden Sands Outpost – May Contain Boom

Search behind the weaponsmith on Golden Sands Outpost to find this legend commemoration.

Golden Sands Outpost – Killer Qualifications

Go inside the tavern on Golden Sands Outpost and read the letter nailed to the fireplace.

Golden Sands Outpost – Pirate Port Pals

Go to the tavern on Golden Sands Outpost and find the two tankards on the table out the front.

Sanctuary Outpost – See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Speak No Evil

The first legend location on Sanctuary Outpost is inside the tavern, right by the fireplace.

Sanctuary Outpost – Still Life

Another legend mark is inside the tavern, on the left wall. Look for the painting of the kraken tentacles.

Sanctuary Outpost – Not Just For Sweeping

Find this last legend commendation on Sanctuary Outpost at the tavern. In fact, it is the tavern’s nameplate! Look above the entrance to the tavern to spot it.

Sanctuary Outpost – One Cross Pirate

This legend commemoration is a bag of letters on the south side of the Sanctuary Outpost.

Sanctuary Outpost – Buckets of Fun

Another legend mark is right by the shipwright on Sanctuary Outpost. Look for the bucket nailed to the wooden pillar near the front of the stand.

Sanctuary Outpost – Going Bananas

This barrel of bananas is on the north side of Sanctuary Outpost, behind the rocks and near the water tower.

Mermaid’s Hideaway – Dog Days

This legend commemoration is near Five Paces Frank at the campsite. Look for the wooden sign with a dog and concertina drawn on it.

Mermaid’s Hideaway – Sleeping with the Fishes

On the northeast shore of Mermaid’s Hideaway is a skeleton carving its name into a rock, with a few fish bones scattered about. Inspect the name to unlock this legend commendation.

Mermaid’s Hideaway – Join the Club

The last legend commemoration on Mermaid’s Hideaway is at the highest point on the south side. Look for the poster nailed to the outside of the wooden structure.

Sailor’s Bounty – Pirates in Portrait

To find this legend commemoration, head to the western side of Sailor’s Bounty. There is a campsite with a lean-to nearby the rock wall of the main island. The paintings are safe under the lean-to.

Smuggler’s Bay – Through the Eyes of a Child

The legend spot to find on Smuggler’s Bay is up the middle of the island, at a camp. Find the drawing on a little bench.

Smuggler’s Bay – Legendary Larceny

This legend commemoration is actually a painting on a rock. Go to the inner beach and head west to find the large boulder in question.

Smuggler’s Bay – Wide of the Mark

This next legend Easter egg is at the top of Smuggler’s Bay. Look for the wooden wall filled with bullets with a target leaning against it.

Smuggler’s Bay – Bound by a Book

This legend commemoration is found in the cave in the middle of Smuggler’s Bay. The book is up the back on a rock.

Salty Sands – Run Aground

This legend commemoration is on the southern island of Salty Sands. Look for the painting of three pirates harpooning a megalodon.

Wanderer’s Refuge – Nice to be Wanted

The legend commemoration on Wanderer’s Refuge is at the top of the island, right in the middle. Look for the poster nailed to the ruins of a building on the eastern side.

The Reaper’s Hideout – Merrick Roll

The legend location on the Reaper’s Hideout is on the western islet, near the tepee. Find Merrick’s journal tucked around the back. Read the entire book to unlock this commendation.

Ancient Isles legend locations

The Ancient Isles hold a lot of legend locations for the Legends of the Sea reputation page. A couple of these require you to fire yourself out of a cannon to reach, so prepare for a lot of swimming.

Plunder Outpost – Aim High

This legend location is far above Plunder Outpost on the eastern side. Use your ship’s cannon to fire up to the top of the mountain.

Plunder Outpost – ZZ Marks the Spot

Search the tavern in Plunder Outpost to find this legend plaque nailed to the bar below the lantern.

Ancient Spire Outpost – Dressed to Impress

Enter the Ancient Spire Outpost tavern and look left to spot the painting on the wall.

Ancient Spire Outpost – A Musical Family

Go to the equipment store and look for the violin on the floor.

Ancient Spire Outpost – …And Not a Drop Spilled.

This legend spot is right above the entrance to the tavern. Look for the plaque above the door.

The Crow’s Nest Fortress – Nesting Spot

You will need to use your ship’s cannons to reach this spot in Crow’s Nest Fortress. The highest point on the tower has a little platform you can stand on. Interact with the painting to receive this commendation.

Snake Island – Snake Charmer

Go to the middle island and look for the snake shrine at the peak. The wicker snake basket is the item in question.

Chicken Isle – Dances with Chickens

The Chicken Island legend is on the northwest side of the island. Look for the painting of the cat dancing with chickens.

Lost Gold Fort – Famously Frugal

Go to Lost Gold Fort and into the arena. At the back of the room is a wooden structure, the poster is attached to the rear post.

Shark Bait Cove – Familial Resemblance

Go to the southwest side of Shark Bait Cove to find a campsite. This is where Merrick was hanging out during the Hungering Deep event. Interact with the painting of Merrick and his son Derrick to unlock the commendation.

Shark Bait Cove – Scruffy Scribe

Search the north side of Shark Bait Cove to find a small cave. Go into the cave and follow it around to the right to find a shrine with a painting of a shark. The scruffy book is on the ground nearby.

The Finest Trading Post – Putting the Ship in Friendship

This is an easy legend commendation to unlock. Go to the Finest Trading Post and interact with the ship behind the counter.

The Wilds legend locations

There are only a few legend locations in the Wilds in Sea of Thieves. Finding these for the Legends of the Sea commendations shouldn’t take too long.

Dagger Tooth Outpost – The Fox in the Snake

This legend commendation is at Dagger Tooth Outpost in the tavern. Find the poster nailed to a pillar beside the bar.

Dagger Tooth Outpost – Self-Promoting Pistol Pirate

Another poster can be found by the water tower on Dagger Tooth Outpost. The tower is beside the weaponsmith and the poster is nailed to one of the wooden beams.

Galleon’s Grave Outpost – Who’s a Good Boy?

To find this legend commendation, climb to the very top of Galleon’s Grave Outpost using the wooden ramps and ladders. You’re looking for a dog bowl with two bones in it on the highest platform.

Galleon’s Grave Outpost – Big Love in Small Package

Another legend Easter egg is right by the Merchant Alliance on the pier. There will be a package with a hat on it right beside the trading company.

Galleon’s Grave Outpost – Precision Pirating

Visit the weaponsmith shop on Galleon’s Grave Outpost and interact with the target to unlock this commendation.

Shark Fin Camp – A Venomous Attack

The legend marking on Shark Fin Camp is below the portcullis near the water.

Marauder’s Arch – Death by Banana

Marauder’s Arch has a Legends of the Sea Easter egg to find, and it’s on the northeast side of the island. Search inside the rocky tunnel to find a banana-eating skeleton.

Shipwreck Bay – Not All Falcons Fly

To find this next one, head to Shipwreck Bay and search near the Blackwyche shipwreck. Head to the bow of the wreckage to find this half-buried skeleton.

Devil’s Roar legend locations

Morrow’s Peak – Delicious Delivery

Visit Morrow’s Peak in the Devil’s Roar and stop by the Merchant Alliance on the pier. At the base of the trading company is the small package with a note on it.

Ferry of the Damned location

The Ferry of the Damned – Hallowed Ground

Go to the Ferry of the Damned by dying and then look near the doorframe of the exit to find this carved into the wood.

The Legends of the Sea update added an entirely new tab by the same name in the Bilge Rat reputation page. With dozens of commendations to unlock, hunting down all of the player legend Easter eggs is going to take a lot of time. For more thorough walkthroughs, check out the Shacknews Sea of Thieves guide!