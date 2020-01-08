Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch

If you're into watching games get conquered faster than anyone thought possible, there's good news for you, because it's that time of year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for another seven full days of speedrunning action. The world's top runners will be playing through some of the top games (well, maybe not top games in today's case) of the past and present in front of a captive Twitch audience. They'll seek to break records, raise money for charity, and maybe crack a few bad jokes along the way.

Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway, with AGDQ already raising over $280,000, and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.

Before hitting the schedule for today, let's look at one of the highlights from Day 3. It's another round of sublime blindfolded Punch-Out!!

Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:

Time (All Times PT) Game Run Runner(s) Target Time 8:41 AM Vectorman 2 Cool - Genesis Winslinator 14:00 9:05 AM Shadow Dancer Any% Shu - Level 1 (Easy) - Genesis Cypherin 15:00 9:30 AM Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master Kunailess Normal - Genesis Faust4712 32:00 10:12 AM Mystic Defender Any% - Genesis Zaxon96 13:00 10:40 AM Ghouls 'n Ghosts Any% Race - MegaDrive Aquas, dosboxfalco 25:00 11:15 AM Garfield: Caught in the Act Any% - Genesis janglestorm 23:00 11:48 AM Contra: Hard Corps Chase/Surrender: JP, Sheena - Genesis NickBGoHard 26:00 12:34 PM Blazing Chrome Arcade Mode (Normal): Ninja - Xbox One fir_ 34:00 1:18 PM Cybernator No Napalm - SNES Elpis 20:00 1:48 PM Super Monkey Ball All Difficulties No Extra Warpless - GC Helix 30:00 2:37 PM Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade) Any% 1CC - X360 LRock617 20:00 3:07 PM Mushihime-sama Futari 1.01 Ultra - X360 gusto 35:00 3:52 PM Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater European Extreme Foxhound - PS3 RaichuMGS 1:18:00 5:20 PM The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 100% No Source Requirement - N64 ZFG 3:05:00 8:55 PM Cadence of Hyrule Story Mode - Switch SpootyBiscuit, Goof 28:00 9:43 PM Mega Man 4-6 Any% Relay - NES ohon, becored, DarkTerrex, Ppotdot1, FeralPigMan, Resistingframe, Sagehero, lookintoad, Notriley4 2:05:00 11:58 PM Bonus Game 3 -- -- 50:00 12:58 AM Super Hydlide Any% - Genesis Mike Uyama 1:00:00 2:08 AM Hoshi wo Miru Hito Any% 1 player 2 controllers - Famicom dowolf 50:00 3:08 AM Sword of the Black Stone All Bosses & Companions - PC authorblues 15:00 3:33 AM Castle of Dragon Any% - NES Apollo22237 12:00 4:00 AM Wild Animal Sports Day 600% Relay - SNES Zic3, Bullets, SNeaky, Scrublord 8:00 4:18 AM The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends Any% - NES coolkid 8:00 4:36 AM Jurassic Park III: Dino Defender Any% - PC Winslinator 17:00 5:03 AM Cybergenic Ranger: Secret of the Seventh Planet 1 time% - PC NPC 30:00 5:43 AM Mega Man 3: The Robots are Revolting Any% - PC Lizstar 22:00

8:55PM - Cadence of Hyrule

We've had some memorable runs of Crypt of the NecroDancer over the past couple of years. But this will be the first showing for Cadence of Hyrule, the special Legend of Zelda-based spin-off from Brace Yourself Games. This retains many of the mechanics of the first Crypt of the NecroDancer, while also utilizing various elements from the Zelda series, making for one of the best indie efforts of 2019. SpotyBiscuit and Goof will look to race through the Story Mode and if you're looking to tap your foot to some neat Zelda remixes, tune in tomorrow night.

9:43PM - Mega Man 4-6

The Legend of Zelda relay was an amazing way to wrap up a wild Tuesday. But that's not the last relay of the week. It's the Blue Bomber's time to shine now, as three teams look to run through the latter half of his NES adventures. While they're not as widely remembered as the original Mega Man games, 4-6 are certainly entertaining in their own rights and this is a relay that should not be missed.

12:58AM - The Awful Games Done Quick block

That time of the week has arrived. It's time for AWFUL GAMES DONE QUICK! That means runners will be going through a batch of terrible games and looking to get them over with as fast as possible. This is often one of the big highlights of the AGDQ week, with many of the games played by entertaining runners who fully engage with whatever audience is still awake. The fun begins with Super Hydlide and goes all the way to sunrise.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.