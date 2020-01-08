Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch

If you're into watching games get conquered faster than anyone thought possible, there's good news for you, because it's that time of year again. Awesome Games Done Quick has returned for another seven full days of speedrunning action. The world's top runners will be playing through some of the top games (well, maybe not top games in today's case) of the past and present in front of a captive Twitch audience. They'll seek to break records, raise money for charity, and maybe crack a few bad jokes along the way.
Awesome Games Done Quick comes to you from Orlando, FL. This year's event will raise money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. It's also a special year, as Games Done Quick as an organization is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The fun is underway, with AGDQ already raising over $280,000, and you can watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 right along with Shacknews. We're making sure to check in every day this week with the daily schedule and to spotlight particularly noteworthy runs worth following.
Before hitting the schedule for today, let's look at one of the highlights from Day 3. It's another round of sublime blindfolded Punch-Out!!
Here's the full schedule for Day 4, taken from the Games Done Quick website, along with a handful of runs to check out. Times will give or take a few minutes depending on progress made throughout the day:
|Time (All Times PT)
|Game
|Run
|Runner(s)
|Target Time
|8:41 AM
|Vectorman 2
|Cool - Genesis
|Winslinator
|14:00
|9:05 AM
|Shadow Dancer
|Any% Shu - Level 1 (Easy) - Genesis
|Cypherin
|15:00
|9:30 AM
|Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
|Kunailess Normal - Genesis
|Faust4712
|32:00
|10:12 AM
|Mystic Defender
|Any% - Genesis
|Zaxon96
|13:00
|10:40 AM
|Ghouls 'n Ghosts
|Any% Race - MegaDrive
|Aquas, dosboxfalco
|25:00
|11:15 AM
|Garfield: Caught in the Act
|Any% - Genesis
|janglestorm
|23:00
|11:48 AM
|Contra: Hard Corps
|Chase/Surrender: JP, Sheena - Genesis
|NickBGoHard
|26:00
|12:34 PM
|Blazing Chrome
|Arcade Mode (Normal): Ninja - Xbox One
|fir_
|34:00
|1:18 PM
|Cybernator
|No Napalm - SNES
|Elpis
|20:00
|1:48 PM
|Super Monkey Ball
|All Difficulties No Extra Warpless - GC
|Helix
|30:00
|2:37 PM
|Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)
|Any% 1CC - X360
|LRock617
|20:00
|3:07 PM
|Mushihime-sama Futari 1.01
|Ultra - X360
|gusto
|35:00
|3:52 PM
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|European Extreme Foxhound - PS3
|RaichuMGS
|1:18:00
|5:20 PM
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|100% No Source Requirement - N64
|ZFG
|3:05:00
|8:55 PM
|Cadence of Hyrule
|Story Mode - Switch
|SpootyBiscuit, Goof
|28:00
|9:43 PM
|Mega Man 4-6
|Any% Relay - NES
|ohon, becored, DarkTerrex, Ppotdot1, FeralPigMan, Resistingframe, Sagehero, lookintoad, Notriley4
|2:05:00
|11:58 PM
|Bonus Game 3
|--
|--
|50:00
|12:58 AM
|Super Hydlide
|Any% - Genesis
|Mike Uyama
|1:00:00
|2:08 AM
|Hoshi wo Miru Hito
|Any% 1 player 2 controllers - Famicom
|dowolf
|50:00
|3:08 AM
|Sword of the Black Stone
|All Bosses & Companions - PC
|authorblues
|15:00
|3:33 AM
|Castle of Dragon
|Any% - NES
|Apollo22237
|12:00
|4:00 AM
|Wild Animal Sports Day
|600% Relay - SNES
|Zic3, Bullets, SNeaky, Scrublord
|8:00
|4:18 AM
|The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle and Friends
|Any% - NES
|coolkid
|8:00
|4:36 AM
|Jurassic Park III: Dino Defender
|Any% - PC
|Winslinator
|17:00
|5:03 AM
|Cybergenic Ranger: Secret of the Seventh Planet
|1 time% - PC
|NPC
|30:00
|5:43 AM
|Mega Man 3: The Robots are Revolting
|Any% - PC
|Lizstar
|22:00
8:55PM - Cadence of Hyrule
We've had some memorable runs of Crypt of the NecroDancer over the past couple of years. But this will be the first showing for Cadence of Hyrule, the special Legend of Zelda-based spin-off from Brace Yourself Games. This retains many of the mechanics of the first Crypt of the NecroDancer, while also utilizing various elements from the Zelda series, making for one of the best indie efforts of 2019. SpotyBiscuit and Goof will look to race through the Story Mode and if you're looking to tap your foot to some neat Zelda remixes, tune in tomorrow night.
9:43PM - Mega Man 4-6
The Legend of Zelda relay was an amazing way to wrap up a wild Tuesday. But that's not the last relay of the week. It's the Blue Bomber's time to shine now, as three teams look to run through the latter half of his NES adventures. While they're not as widely remembered as the original Mega Man games, 4-6 are certainly entertaining in their own rights and this is a relay that should not be missed.
12:58AM - The Awful Games Done Quick block
That time of the week has arrived. It's time for AWFUL GAMES DONE QUICK! That means runners will be going through a batch of terrible games and looking to get them over with as fast as possible. This is often one of the big highlights of the AGDQ week, with many of the games played by entertaining runners who fully engage with whatever audience is still awake. The fun begins with Super Hydlide and goes all the way to sunrise.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 will take place from now through Saturday, January 11. For more, check out the Games Done Quick website and be sure to watch all of the action from Twitch.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Awesome Games Done Quick 2020: Day 4 schedule and runs to watch
Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is in it's fourth day and raised $580,000 for Prevent Cancer Foundation. 😎🎮⌛⏩
AGDQ 2020 is a speedrunning marathon that is taking place from January 5th to 12th, 2019, in Orlando, FL. Speedrunnners will play through over 125 games in seven days while raising funds for Prevent Cancer Foundation. Classic games such as Super Mario World and Ghouls 'n Ghosts, modern games such as Cadence of Hyrule, The Outer Worlds and Untitled Goose Game, and modified games such as Super Metroid Impossible and The Legend of Zelda Randomizer will all be played, so there is something for everyone! This will all be streamed on twitch.tv and at http://gamesdonequick.com .
You can donate at http://gamesdonequick.com or by making a purchase from one of their affiliated sponsors such as https://theyetee.com/agdq or https://www.fangamer.com/gdq . Additionally, any Twitch channel subs to GamesDoneQuick or bits donations all go to the charity.
Site: http://gamesdonequick.com https://twitter.com/GamesDoneQuick
Schedule: https://gamesdonequick.com/schedule
Donate: https://gamesdonequick.com/donate
VODs: https://www.reddit.com/r/speedrun/comments/ek9zmz/agdq_vod_thread_2020/ Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/gamesdonequick/videos?disable_polymer=1
Stats: https://gdqstat.us/
Twitch Channel: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesdonequick
There are six alternate language restreams available for AGDQ 2020: -- Français: https://twitch.tv/lefrenchrestream -- Deutsch: https://twitch.tv/germench -- Español: https://twitch.tv/speedrunsespanol -- Português do Brasil: https://twitch.tv/speedrunsbrasil -- 日本語: https://twitch.tv/japanese_restream -- русский: https://twitch.tv/r_u_s_c
