Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 kicks off this weekend The weeklong 24-hour marathon of speedrunning is upon us with AGDQ 2020. Don't miss out when it starts on Sunday.

It’s a fresh new year and Games Done Quick is ready to roll through the newest, oldest, and everything in between of popular speedrun gaming for Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. The event is coming up this weekend and we’ve got the details on where to catch the action, what it’s for, and where to find out when your favorite game or speedrunner is playing.

AGDQ 2020 kicks off on Sunday, January 5, 2020 and runs through Saturday, January 11, 2020. During the events, viewers will be able to make donations via the Games Done Quick website for the entirety of the event. Donations will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is dedicated to developing methods to prevent cancer, as well as detecting it as early as possible. The entire event will be livestreamed on Twitch at the Games Done Quick channel, which can also be seen just below.

Watch live video from GamesDoneQuick on www.twitch.tv

As usual, there is a massive amount of popular games, both old and new, on the ledger for Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. A Hat in Time, run by flarebear and Enhu, kicks off the festivities at 9AM PT / 12PM ET, followed by Metroid: Zero Mission by JRP2234. Meanwhile, games like The Outer Worlds (Sharo) and DOOM 2016 (ByteMe) will be run on Monday, while an entire Legend of Zelda Series relay is slated for Tuesday by multiple runners. Popular 2019 games like Cadence of Hyrule (SpootyBiscuit, Goof) on Wednesday, Devil May Cry 5 (DECosmic) on Thursday, Untitled Goose Game (Tasselfoot) on Saturday, and plenty more should also be well worth a watch.

Be sure to check out the full schedule for Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 to see when your favorite run or runners are coming up. What are you most excited to see this year? Be sure to let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and get ready for a week of awesome gaming… done quick! Don't forget to check out the record setting results of Summer Games Done Quick 2019 either as AGDQ 2020 aims to top themselves once again.