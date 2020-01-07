Evening Reading - January 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. I was swamped this morning at CES 2020 and was unable to make a First Post! Please understand. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Always beware of cables when streaming

Do you ever forget your headset is wired and pic.twitter.com/Z62mdMjPHU — JΛMBO 💫 (@PlayWithJambo) January 6, 2020

Pretty funny Twitch clip.

Hot bird video action

A handsome Red-bellied Woodpecker enjoys a peanut at the buffet and then takes one to go. pic.twitter.com/ApeEuTdmoY — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 7, 2020

Helvetica is the bird whisperer.

When you don't know how to smack talk and you win

Can’t sleep. Thinking about the time that bowling guy screamed “who do you think you are, I am” pic.twitter.com/2abwwsUnIw — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 5, 2020

LOL, what a fine Internet video.

Australia is still on fire, here's how to help

Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.



This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1 — Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020

Help Australia.

LOOP DADDY 2020 heads to Bonnaroo

Keep doing it for Shacknews, Marc!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for January 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.