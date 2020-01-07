Evening Reading - January 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. I was swamped this morning at CES 2020 and was unable to make a First Post! Please understand. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Always beware of cables when streaming
Do you ever forget your headset is wired and pic.twitter.com/Z62mdMjPHU— JΛMBO 💫 (@PlayWithJambo) January 6, 2020
Pretty funny Twitch clip.
Hot bird video action
A handsome Red-bellied Woodpecker enjoys a peanut at the buffet and then takes one to go. pic.twitter.com/ApeEuTdmoY— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 7, 2020
Helvetica is the bird whisperer.
When you don't know how to smack talk and you win
Can’t sleep. Thinking about the time that bowling guy screamed “who do you think you are, I am” pic.twitter.com/2abwwsUnIw— caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 5, 2020
LOL, what a fine Internet video.
Australia is still on fire, here's how to help
Let’s talk about what’s happening in Australia, which is suffering its worst bushfire season in recorded history.— Bookdigger Jim____CO2 @ 413 parts per million (@goodoldcatchy) January 2, 2020
This almost unimaginable catastrophe has killed half a billion animals and released over 250 million tonnes of CO2 so far.#AustraliaBurningpic.twitter.com/MAmLfcpaq1
LOOP DADDY 2020 heads to Bonnaroo
I’m playing motherfucking Bonnaroo!! pic.twitter.com/j4S9kGVzan— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) January 7, 2020
Keep doing it for Shacknews, Marc!
