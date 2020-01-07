Tencent invests in PlatinumGames, Bayonetta dev to maintain 'independance' Bayonetta developer PlatinumGames has received a capital investment from Tencent Holdings as the dev looks into self-publishing.

As Tencent aims to strengthen its global reach, it has reached out to several companies in efforts to get footing in North American, console, and other major markets of gaming. PlatinumGames seems to be the latest on Tencent’s radar. The Bayonetta dev just announced that Tencent has made a capital investment in the studio, though with the caveat that PlatinumGames will maintain its independence and control of its direction for the foreseeable future.

PlatinumGames announced Tencent’s investment in the studio on January 7, 2020 via a press release on the PlatinumGames website. According to PlatinumGames, they have entered a limited partnership with Tencent Holdings Ltd. with the intention of exploring self-publishing among other priorities. With games like Bayonetta, Nier: Automata, Astral Chain, and the upcoming Babylon’s Fall under its belt, PlatinumGames has a lengthy and iconic library, but it’s always worked through publishers like Nintendo, Sega, Square Enix and more. PlatinumGames also claims the partnership with Tencent will helpfully broaden the “global perspective” of the studio.

Even PlatinumGames' best ventures have always been under the aid of an outside publisher. With Tencent's investment, PG seems to be exploring the possibilities of developing and publishing under the same roof.

Platinum was up front in stating that Tencent’s investment would have no consequences for the direction of the company or its games.

“This partnership has no effect on the independence of our company,” PlatinumGames wrote. “And we will continue operations under our current corporate structure.”

Even so, for Tencent, it’s a no brainer as to the reason for the partnership on their end. Tencent has expressed constant desire in their partnerships with Nintendo and other gaming companies to widen their efforts beyond gaming in the Chinese region. Though the Nintendo partnership was largely to port the Nintendo Switch to China, Tencent has previously expressed desire to break into the North American console gaming market and learn from Nintendo on the development of games. PlatinumGames is also a company known for popular titles on the global scene with the iconic Bayonetta series and successful one-offs like Nier: Automata, Astral Chain, and Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance, so it makes sense that Tencent would look to groups like PlatinumGames in addition to Nintendo for that purpose.

Either way, it will be interesting to see what PlatinumGames does with the partnership with Tencent. It remains to be seen how long it will be before we see a game developed and published by Platinum, but it would seem that with Tencent’s investment, the possibility is looming in the immediate future.