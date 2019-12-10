New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! December 10, 2019

It's been a few days since the last First Post! Please understand.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! I took a break from posting the past few days as the Shack Staff recorded and streamed our Game of the Year 2019 deliberations. Please understand. Keep an eye out for the awesome Shacknews Awards 2019 content hitting our website and YouTube channel over the next few weeks.Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

What's worse than fighting against one Game & Watch in Smash Ultimate?

Two.

Hong Kong protests hit six months of anti-government movement

Liberate Hong Kong!

You are never really out of energy in Death Stranding, right?

Never give up!

That is one mad bunny!

Wow, I wonder how this fight started...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 10, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? It's Taco Tuesday! Let us know what kind of tacos you prefer in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola