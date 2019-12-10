First Post! December 10, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! I took a break from posting the past few days as the Shack Staff recorded and streamed our Game of the Year 2019 deliberations. Please understand. Keep an eye out for the awesome Shacknews Awards 2019 content hitting our website and YouTube channel over the next few weeks.Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

What's worse than fighting against one Game & Watch in Smash Ultimate?

Two.

Hong Kong protests hit six months of anti-government movement

Liberate Hong Kong!

You are never really out of energy in Death Stranding, right?

Never give up!

That is one mad bunny!

Revenge for jumping Brother Nature pic.twitter.com/zOXaAeiS5i — PB&J (@PBnJ23) December 7, 2019

Wow, I wonder how this fight started...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for December 10, 2019. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to today? It's Taco Tuesday! Let us know what kind of tacos you prefer in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.